Clyde Leck twice the champ in Malaysia

Singaporean Clyde Leck ending his 2022 championship-winning season in Malaysia with winner No. 72 Vulcan at Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. Vulcan is trained by his father and mentor Charles.

The Leck name can be a heavy legacy to shoulder in South-east Asian racing, but young Clyde Leck has brushed aside the peering scrutiny with not one, but two jockey titles, at only his second season of riding in 2022.

Like Kelantan prodigy Hakim Kamaruddin did in Singapore in 2021, the 24-year-old Singaporean pulled off the rare feat of being crowned champion in both the Malaysian apprentice and senior jockey categories.

He topped the log with 72 winners.

One has to go back to 1995 for the last such achievement.

A young Benny Woodworth swept the double, when then apprenticed to Malcolm Thwaites.

But that was during the era of the four clubs (including the Singapore Turf Club) rotating within the Malayan Racing Association circuit.

Some will argue that Leck rode on the coattails of his famous trainer-father Charles, who ruled the roost in Macau and Singapore for decades and now dominates the Kuala Lumpur training ranks after his comeback from a seven-year hiatus in 2016.

But racing and sport in general are littered with stories of scions who lived in the shadows of their fathers or mothers, and never quite cut the mustard in the same discipline.

Others preferred to paddle their own canoe, with less or more success, but in many cases, the DNA does not lie.

Leck is one fine example in which excellence runs in his blood, and he unabashedly puts down his meteoric rise to his father’s mentoring and support.

He, however, said he was given no favours, even if most would think he was born with a silver spoon.

He actually even doubted himself in his early days in the saddle.

“From the day I started, I had doubts, but everybody helped me along the way. My dad, of course, played the biggest part in my success,” said Leck.

“We ride work every day, he guides me along. He is very strict, but he is also a great father.

“I have to thank him for his support from Day 1, and (trainer) Simon Dunderdale, who is my other main supporter.

“The Selangor Turf Club apprentice school also helped build up my racing knowledge, and here I have to thank (chief stipendiary steward) Fin Powrie and LL (Lee Leong) Tai, our riding master.”

While the 16-win gap on runner-up Rueven Ravindra may give the impression it was a one-horse race, Leck said he was only home and hosed among the professional jockeys at the tailend of the season.

Leck added that even the junior title was all but stitched up from a long way out.

“It was quite intense at first, Nuqman (Rozi) and I went back and forth among the apprentices. I only drew away when I rode five winners one day,” he said.

“It was also close with Rueven for a while. I was clear by eight winners at some stage but, fatefully, he once rode six winners in Ipoh and suddenly, he was only two behind.

“It went stale for a while. But, after I rode six winners twice, I drew clear. To be honest, the senior title was a bonus.

“I expected to stand a chance as champion apprentice, but I didn’t think I’d be able to win both titles because there are so many competent senior riders like Ruzaini (Supien), Rueven and (Laercio) de Souza.”

After wrapping up 2022 with a double – courtesy of Smart Racer and Vulcan (both prepared by his father) – at his home base on Saturday, Leck has ushered in the new year in the same rich vein of form.

He again combined with Leck Sr to win three races – aboard Winner’s Euphoria, Chonky Potato and Silent Prince – on the opening day of the 2023 season at Sungei Besi on Sunday.