Coin Toss has dollar signs all over him

Coin Toss (No. 4) winning the last of five trials by coming from a long way back at Kranji on Thursday.

On a bright and sunny Thursday morning at Kranji, the stars came out for a romp.

No, not the kind you see in the skies at night. But the four-legged kind. The same ones you drool over under blazing sunshine on the weekends.

There, in the midst of the 40-odd runners spread over five hit-outs, were horses such as Lim’s Kosciuszko, Golden Monkey and Lucky Jinsha – all with ratings in the mid-80s to low-100s.

As expected, they were the focus of attention.

However, if the early risers at trackside were expecting to see fireworks from the stars of the morning show, it was a matinee idol who stole the spotlight.

Coin Toss, with a modest rating of 55, stood tallest among all – and he did not even have to produce the fastest time of the morning.

He clocked 60.47sec when winning the fifth and final trial, while Lucky Jinsha broke through the one-minute barrier, running the Polytrack 1,000m in 59.09sec.

More about him later. Let us talk about Coin Toss.

His was an inspiring trial.

Never in the leading bunch until the final furlong, he produced a finishing spurt which carried him to the front and claimed victory by a head.

Sabah Ace, the mount of Ronnie Stewart, finished second. Star Victory, ridden by Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, stayed on for third.

But the showman on the morning was Coin Toss.

Trained by Michael Clements and racing in the colours of Gandharvi Stable, he is a star in the making.

Costing $150,000 as a yearling, Coin Toss arrived in May.

He acclimatised well and Clements was confident enough to send him out for his first start in August. We know how that went.

In a 1,200m sprint on turf, he finished third behind Ejaz when showing a three-figure dividend on the tote.

A fast learner, he was back at the races in September and that was when he claimed centrestage.

Ridden by Simon Kok, who partnered him at Thursday’s trial, Coin Toss came from a long way back to claim victory with a sustained run to the line.

Unlike that first run, when he went off as the $187 long shot, the September outing saw him carry stable confidence and he obliged with a $19 win payout.

In his last start, Coin Toss was a victim of his own doing. He shifted out abruptly just after the start and inconvenienced his rider.

Then, in the early part of the straight, he hung out. It did not do his chances any good.

Forget that run. It was a one-off thing. There was nothing wayward about his showing on Thursday and we could be in for a big show when Coin Toss next goes to the races.

Then there was Lucky Jinsha.

Unlike Coin Toss, Lucky Jinsha has been “around the block” many times and he knows his way.

A five-year-old from trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ yard, Lucky Jinsha “owned” his trial.

Ridden by Manoel Nunes, he went to the front at the get-go and opened a healthy lead at the turn. When the field straightened, he had put daylight between himself and the rest.

Up in the saddle – and it could easily have been a sedan chair – Nunes had a sea of emptiness behind him. Never missing a beat, Lucky Jinsha would go on to win by seven lengths.

Lucky Jinsha has come through the ranks really well. From being a winner in Class 5 in July, 2021, his last win in mid-September was in a Class 1 sprint.

How far he can go is left to be seen. But, strictly on the way he has been progressing, he does not need luck to be a star. His ability should carry him through.

So, you ask, what about the two established stars who graced the trials?

Well, Lim’s Kosciuszko and Golden Monkey were happy to let the lesser lights take the glory.

Lim’s Kosciuszko had a good stretch out, finishing seventh to Lucky Jinsha ,while Golden Monkey took third in the fourth trial won by David’s Sling.