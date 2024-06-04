Colonel Son ripe and ready for next mission

Colonel Son (Zyrul Nor Azman, No. 5) getting up in the nick of time to deny Condor (Vitor Espindola) in the Class 4 Division 2 race (1,000m) on Dec 30, 2023. The Richard Lim-trained galloper is working well on the training track and looks ready to atone for his dismal showing on May 18, when he was well supported but could only finish eighth after racing wide without...

Fresh from saddling a treble at Kranji on June 1, Richard Lim’s horses were in full flight on the training track on June 4 as they were put through their paces in preparation for the action coming up on June 9.

The former jockey-turned-trainer has entered a team of 11 for the upcoming Silver Bowl meeting and he could continue the good work.

Outstanding among his team was Colonel Son.

Hardly destined for the big time, the Class 4 galloper has nevertheless been a good horse to have in the yard.

Still a four-year-old, he has already put two wins (1,000m and 1,200m, both on Poly) in the pot and his owners, the HKH No. 2 Stable, must be appreciative of their youngster.

Well, the “Colonel” is far from done yet. He has a mission coming up real soon and, on the strength of his training gallop – he ran the 600m in a swift 36.2sec – Colonel Son must be given more than a fair chance of putting his third win on the board.

Sure, it has been almost three months since that last win on March 17, but his smack-up fourth-placed finish behind Jin Sakamoto in a 1,200m turf race on May 4 was a sure sign that he was running into a rich vein of form.

Indeed, it was at his last start on May 18 when they backed him down to $25 on the win.

Alas, that day in a 1,200m sprint on turf, the Australian-bred gelding by Pariah was crowded shortly after the start and, for the better part of the race, had to race wide and without cover.

He finished eighth of 11 runners, more than six lengths behind the winner Dancing Supremo.

Colonel Son is better than that.

He may not be a glamour horse like those lining up to contest the Silver Bowl, but there is still untapped talent in that frame of his.

One who is surely destined for better things is Lucky Goal.

Winless after five starts, he is knocking at the door and it should soon open for him.

For that matter, it could happen in the Restricted Maiden 1,100m race on Poly come June 9.

A three-year-old from champion trainer Jason Ong’s yard, Lucky Goal was another who turned in an impressive gallop on the training track.

Partnered by champion jockey Manoel Nunes, the Australian-bred gelding was not extended when running the 600m in a leisurely 43.9.

The son of Shalaa arrived at Kranji on April 17, 2023. He was under the care of Michael Clements for his first outing, before being sent over to Ong’s stables in September when Clements handed in his trainer’s licence.

Two trials later, Ong sent Lucky Goal to the races and the youngster cashed in some money for finishing third in that 1,400m race won by Eruption on Nov 4. It was back to the trials and he won two of those in pretty decent times.

Ong persevered and was rewarded on April 6 when Lucky Goal came close to fulfilling his potential. That day, with Nunes on the reins, Lucky Goal – who was sent off as the $11 top pick in the Restricted maiden 1,100m race on Poly – finished a ½-length second to Blackbuck.

Race-goers liked what they saw and Lucky Goal was again heavily supported at his next start.

However, he found one to beat in the very talented Tommy Gun, who took the honours in the Restricted Maiden 1,200m event on turf by two lengths.

Ong has picked a winnable race for his runner, so keep Lucky Goal in mind when he steps out.

One who knows what it feels like to win a race – and can do it again – is Outfit.

A trier who is plying his trade in Class 5, Outfit served notice of a fourth career win when he worked well, clocking 41.1 for the 600m with Daniel Moor in the saddle.

Another galloper from Ong’s yard, Outfit has been winless since Dec 9 and richly deserves a break.

If anything, the New Zealand-bred gelding was impressive when finishing fourth to Sirius in a 1,200m sprint on March 30.

That day, when ridden by Marc Lerner, he ran into traffic problems near the 700m and, for the rest of the trip on the Poly, he had to race wide. Yet, he managed to finish within two lengths of the winner.

Although he has 30 races under his belt, Outfit is still only a five-year-old and there is that boyish spring in his step.

Come June 9, we will again see him go over the 1,200m on Poly.

That is his preferred surface – two of his three victories were over 1,200m, sandwiching a win over 1,100m. If the son of Turn Me Loose is going to win another race, this might just be the one.

His owners, the Happy Baby Stable, were successful with Cheerful Baby on June 1.

Outfit could ensure the celebrations continue.

