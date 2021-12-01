Colonel will lead the charge

In-form Zac Purton has a nice book of rides and can win Race 1.

RACE 1 (2,200M)

3 AWE has been racing well at Sha Tin and should appreciate the extra 200m. The strong booking of leading jockey Zac Purton suggests an anticipated strong showing.

5 LUCKY DIAMOND is after a hat-trick of wins. He has turned a corner this season and appears suited getting up in trip.

7 GO BALLISTIC slots in light. He is a two-time winner from three starts this term.

4 VICTORIOUS SEEKER also should relish the added distance. Do not discount his chances.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

10 WINNING STRIKES looks to have turned a corner between seasons. Having trialled impressively at Conghua, it would not surprise to see him put his best foot forward. He gets in light and is expected to play catch me if you can.

5 ENJOY MY LIFE is first-up this term and pairs up with Purton. He can improve now in Class 5.

9 CIGAR BUDDIES is chasing back-to-back wins and cannot be overlooked.

1 CASA KINGDOM has more ability than his form suggests. This grade suits him.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 INNO LEGEND is after back-to-back wins. He took a while to get off the mark but he has always shown ability. It would not surprise to see him add another victory.

6 SAVVY DELIGHT steps out on debut. He has looked solid in his trials and his pairing with Purton for his debut signals intent.

11 MOON PEAKS is a lightweight chance from the inside gate. He can figure with a forward position throughout.

5 MASTER AQUA struggled on debut. But he can turn his fortune around.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

7 THIS IS CHARISMA is unlucky not to already be a winner in Hong Kong. Still, he has done well this term and gets favourable conditions.

3 WAH MAY LUCK turned his form around to grab third last start. It would not surprise to see him improve even further.

8 DIAMOND STAR is racing well in this grade. He has shown enough prowess to warrant consideration.

4 SUPER HONG KONG looks as if he will relish getting back in distance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

8 WINS ALL is in form. His trials have been nothing short of impressive. Expect he rolls forward and tries to pinch this.

3 PRANCE DRAGON did well to score last start. He gets a bit more weight but still, remaining in Class 4, is suitable.

2 A SMILE LIKE YOURS is in his career-best form. He gets another opportunity with Joao Moreira hopping aboard.

5 E LEGEND has looked sound ahead of his debut. Expect a forward showing with top apprentice jockey Jerry Chau engaged.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

4 ESCAPE ROUTE closed off nicely last start. It would not surprise to see him turn in an improved effort. Moreira sticks aboard, which is a plus.

9 SERGEANT PEPPER links with Purton. He did well on debut but was caught wanting last time. He can turn it around, especially from an inside gate.

11 TRIPLE TRIPLE mixes his form but, on his day, he is a class act.

1 DECISIVE TWELVE is better than his form suggests.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 COLONEL will try to lead all the way. If he can find the front without using too much petrol, he rates as the one to run down.

3 DASSIT makes his debut after several trials. The booking of Moreira for his first run is a good push.

2 HAPPY TANGO has the runs on the board. He, too, should roll forward and get his opportunity.

7 PRIDE OF DRAGON has claims from Gate 1.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

5 GIFT OF LIFELINE closed off nicely last start. He should be fit with three runs under his belt. The added distance looks a plus also.

3 TIANCHI MONSTER is due for a win. He has been racing with plenty of merit and it would not surprise to see him pinch this.

2 LEAP OF FAITH returns to Happy Valley, where he does his best racing. Expect a forward showing on his preferred course.

11 TOTAL POWER finished a close-up third last time. He slots in light and Gate 4 enhances his claims.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 ROCK YA HEART has a bit of class and he looks suited. Gate 4 should ensure he gets a nice run and he brings strong form lines to the city circuit.

1 DIAMOND BRILLIANT is racing in career-best form. Gate 1 and Purton will ensure he gets every opportunity.

5 YOU'REMYEVERYTHING won well on debut. He looks above average.

3 FAMILY FOLKS can box on for prize money.

