Colorado Springs can bounce back to form

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) CARBONADO makes her debut but keep an eye on the betting just in case.

(3) EASY LIVING showed her inexperience on debut. She was not disgraced and in fact was a couple of lengths ahead of (4) EMILY’S SPIRIT that day. It is Polytrack this time and both look likely to fight out the finish.

(5) GLITTERFOX and (6) LIKEABLE need to find their best form but are also capable of earning some money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) RHYTHM OF THE RAIN proved a major disappointment in her latest start. She was found to be striding short that day. She has joined the Alan Greeff yard and on this surface could bounce back to score as she has finished runner-up in three of just four starts. Rival trainer Gavin Smith sends out new recruit (2) LILY OF ORANGE and she should also be concerned with the form. The balance of the field is made of some battling types.

(6) MISS ROSE, (7) MISS UNITED STATES and (10) BOLD LEAH may not win but could earn some money.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) MR LINEBREAKER has been unreliable but is at home over the course and distance and should contest the finish.

(2) CHAMPAGNESOCIALIST found only one too good on his local debut and could go one better this time.

(3) PSYCHEDELIC ERIC has been unreliable in his career but is capable of popping up in a place.

(8) A FOREIGN AFFAIR has a wide draw to overcome but could earn some minor money.

(4) POWER SURGE could be improving and has a chance as well.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) SILVER SLIPPERS continues to hold her form but is not well drawn this time.

(2) SUGAR SNAP ran behind rival Silver Slippers last time but is better drawn so could reverse the form.

(3) GIFT OF GIVING makes her local debut and it could well be a winning one trying the Polytrack for the first time.

(5) ESHRAAQ and (7) ST PATRICK’S DAY have both had their fair share of runs but are not out of it. They both deserve some respect in a weak and competitive race.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) COFFEE BREAK is in good form and from a good draw should be right there at the finish.

(2) CANE LIME ’N SODA loves the Polytrack and has been in good form since joining trainer Smith. The drop in distance should not be a problem.

(6) LA DUCHESSE needs to do a bit more to beat these rivals but could play a minor role.

(7) MORSE is at home over this course and distance and could run well once again.

(9) DUKE OF ORANGE showed that his penultimate run was all wrong with an easy maiden success and must be considered.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Trainer Greeff should have a stranglehold on the finish of this race.

(1) COLORADO SPRINGS benefited from the removal of blinkers and could return to her winning ways. Stable companion (2) EVA EILEEN has stable jockey Greg Cheyne in the irons and that is normally a very good sign.

(7) PHOENIX won on her local debut and that was a decent enough field so she is clearly not out of it. Smith likes to take Greeff on and his runners, (4) BOLD DIVA and (6) BLUE DUCHESS, both need to find a few lengths but have to be considered.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(1) SULTANAH has not been at her best recently but is capable of an upset if at her best.

(5) SENESCENCE has also lost her way in her recent runs but is clearly capable of doing better. Stable companion (10) VISION ON ICE returned to form with a nice win and could follow up under a penalty.

(4) IDEAL ANGEL is in good heart on the Polytrack and could score again.

(7) MRS HOTLINE ran well on her local debut and should like this longer distance.

(12) SILVIA LOUISE could earn some minor money.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

Yet another race where trainer Greeff has a decent hand.

(2) CELTILLUS has been very effective over the course and distance and does look the one to beat. Stable companion (13)LINE OF POWER is capable of a strong finish and is suited to this track and trip as well.

(9) VISTA NOVA has a terrible draw for the jockey to overcome but cannot be easily dismissed.

(5) FOREIGN SOURCE has not been at his best since a long break but could be the surprise package. (3) JEAN’S MAN is back on the Polytrack and also has a winning chance.