Columbus County can give Fownes his fifth Group 3 Premier Plate win

HONG KONG - Caspar Fownes is looking for a fifth – and fourth consecutive – win in Sunday’s HK$3.7 million (S$655,000) Group 3 Premier Plate Handicap (1,800m), when Columbus County takes his place in the traditional end-of-season showdown for middle-distance gallopers at Sha Tin.

A two-time winner, the Redwood gelding finished a close fourth last year, as the favourite under Joao Moreira. He missed by just under two lengths.

“He’s quite a consistent horse and I think he’s got one more nice race left in him for this season,” said Fownes, who won with Thumbs Up (2012), Rise High (2019), Dances With Dragon (2020) and Southern Legend (last year).

“He’s run well over shorter trips, he ran well first-up over the mile this season – beaten by just under a length.”

Columbus County has been competitive at Group 1 level with two placings at the top-level in the past, but he has not won since October 2020.

“He’s going good, obviously dropping back in distance is not ideal. But I’ve kept him as fresh as I could and he’s also getting a half-decent weight which gives him his chance,” said Fownes.

“Hopefully, the speed is on and, if a genuine tempo is set, then it’ll play into our hands over the last 200m.”

Reliable Team, Champion’s Way, Excellent Proposal, Ka Ying Star, Berlin Tango, Mighty Giant, Tourbillon Diamond, Butterfield, Savvy Nine and Turin Redsun are also entered for the Premier Plate.

Vincent Ho is engaged to ride Columbus County after partnering the 108-rater in a dirt trial at Sha Tin last Friday.

“He’s won (HK$) 13 million in stakes money, he’s been an honest horse for the stable and he deserves a win,” said Fownes.

“He gets close in some nice races but, like anything, we want to get a winning photo with the owner.”

The New Zealand-bred logged a career-high when second to Panfield in last season’s Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup over 2,400m at Sha Tin. - HKJC