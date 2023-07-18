Come, Let’s Go Now for another victory ride 

Race 1 (1,200m)

(11) THAT’S MY BABY has caught the eye in her Highveld starts and rates a bright winning chance.

(10) SHE CAN ran an absolute cracker last time and must be taken very seriously.

(5) BOMBER GIRL has run attractive races against some strong fields and can get into the first four.

(7) KNOCKOUT won well last time. If she were to follow up, it would be no shock at all.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(3) LET’S GO NOW won with a bit in hand last time and has been nominated for a forthcoming Grade 1 feature. She can go back-to-back and could end up being absolutely anything.

(1) BITCOIN BABY gets the best draw. Also a last-start winner, the filly should finish in the first three.

(7) WOODLAND GLADE has been a beaten favourite in all three starts but should score very soon. It could be this time.

(6) GIVERS GRACE is a must for the quartet. She has some ability.

Race 3 (1,950m)

(10) LADY CANTON has solid and consistent form. She should be tough to beat.

(4) PRINCESS AZARIAH is improving and can make her presence felt. She may still have some more to offer.

(7) THREE LITTLE BIRDS is another that is coming along with racing and ran the best race of her career last time. Another big effort can be expected.

(8) LA DREAMER is well tried but can be included in the quartet.

Race 4 (1,950m)

(2) VENERABLE kicked on well last time from a deep draw to finish a creditable third. From a much kinder gate, he can score.

(6) DUKE OF AFRICA is knocking very loudly on the door. He is a huge runner.

(3) BILLY OF TEA is lightly raced and surely has a lot more to come. He ran on well last time and should earn again.

(1) PLAYER X improved at huge odds last time and is the value selection for a placing.

Race 5 (2,600m)

(2) AERIAL DISPLAY has won twice and placed five times from nine starts. He ran an absolute cracker last time and can go one better.

(5) ROCK FALL is holding form and is as honest as they come. Plenty of cheek can be expected from him.

(11) ARVERNI KING is drawn a bit awkwardly but has the form to threaten. The last-start runner-up is a must for most bets.

(8) PROFESSOR SNAPE is seldom too far off the winners and can make his presence felt.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Quite a tough race with some talented runners.

(1) BEECHAMWOOD BOY goes well for Calvin Habib, is talented and is in a good place at the moment. He can win.

(2) ENSUING won his penultimate start and ran a cracker last time when nearly scoring again. Expect plenty cheek from him.

(4) MR MASTER STARTER went a bit off tangent for a while but is making steady progress in finding top form again. He has ability and is a must for most bets.

(11) COIN SPINNER is seldom far off the winners and should run another honest race.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(7) CHARA SANDS is holding form and rates the one they have to fear most.

(8) PRINCEKRESH is taking time to win again. He is running so well and must be taken seriously. (2) DANDOLO bounced back to winning ways last time and is capable of following up.

(1) RAFA’S BOY can build on his post-maiden run.

Race 8 (1,500m)

(4) LADY SERENA is in mustard form and rates the one to be with.

(2) CHEEKY LADDIE won well last time and has a bright chance of following up.

(11) FORMAGEAR nearly beat Cheeky Laddie last time and could go one better.

(9) LORD WYLIE is consistent and can never be ignored from any bets.