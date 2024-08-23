Comeback girl eyeing 2nd winx

Race 1 (1,600m)

(6) FAR REACHING can open her account with the step-up to this trip likely to unlock improvement after her narrow defeat over 1,450m.

(4) OBSIDIAN is open to progress going over this trip after a nice introduction over 1,160m.

(1) HEROIC ACT, (3) EARLY EDITION and (2) CLIFFIE CLAVIN are other likely improvers.

Race 2 (1,600m)

Aug 24 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

(1) LACEWING finished second in recent consecutive starts, including her only outing over this trip. She need not improve much reverting to 1,600m to break her duck.

(2) KURAMATHI is improving with each run. Each-way claims.

(7) VULCANITE showed promise on debut over 1,000m. Respect.

Newcomer (6) EMPRESS WU can make her presence felt, too.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(5) ACCEPT COOKIES was a fast-finishing third over this course and trip recently. Hard to beat.

(7) GLAMOROUS LADY will be wiser after a pleasing two-year-old debut over track and trip.

(3) TIPPERARY and (4) SUNFIRE have shown enough to be competitive.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(9) KALEESH CYBORG caught the eye when running on well to finish second on debut over 1,160m. He should have more to offer over this extended distance.

(1) CHIEFTAIN’S SHIELD and (3) FORCE DE DIEU have the form and experience to make life difficult for the selection, while the step-up to this trip could benefit (4) BUSSTOPINHOUNSLOW.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) BINGWA has registered six of his seven career wins over this trip – the latest was on his last visit to this course and in a similar contest.

He concedes 8kg to the best-weighted (2) EYE OF THE PROPHET but had the edge in their last two meetings.

(4) SWING UPON A STAR finished half-a-length ahead of Bingwa on similar weight terms over 1,400m on the Standside track in July. But he will be hard-pressed to confirm that form over this distance.

(7) KEY ELEMENT could pose a bigger threat in receipt of 12kg.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) TAXI TO THE MOON is unbeaten in two Highveld appearances, winning both outings over sprint distances – and suffered his only defeat in a two-year-old Grade 2 feature over 1,400m. He gave weight and a beating to his rivals over 1,160m in July and in a good time, so is worth siding with on his three-year-old debut.

(7) BUFFALO STORM CODY finished behind (6) LEAD THE CHARGE in a 1,200m Grade 2 event in KZN late last season and is unlikely to reverse the form of that meeting on similar weight terms.

(1) LINKIN NAVIGATOR is not out of it and can be given each-way consideration.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) CHASING HAPPINESS will enjoy reverting to 1,200m and is good value to preserve her perfect record on this track. She has won both outings on the Inside track, including over this course and distance two starts back.

The best-weighted (3) BETULA warrants respect, especially under a 2.5kg claimer.

(4) FORCE EIGHT and (7) BOSUM BUDDY have the form and fitness to pose a threat.

Race 8 (1,800m)

Consistent (2) WILLOW’S WISH fluffed his lines last time in KZN but ought to fare better on his Highveld return to a course and trip over which he is undefeated.

(7) PLAYER fits a similar profile and should be more competitive back in Joburg over this trip.

Hard-knockers (3) JULIET TANGO and (4) TWIN TURBO are dangerous to discount.

Race 9 (1,800m)

Last-start maiden winners (11) PARTY PUNCH and (8) SILVER PARASOL are improving three-year-old fillies closely matched on the form of a 1,600m meeting. Both finished behind the well-backed (10) SENSORIA, who made a winning stable debut that day.

Older rival (1) MIGHTY GODDESS has the form and experience at this level to keep the younger fillies honest.