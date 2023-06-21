Consistent Law Court should hold sway on turf

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) MARI MARIE has gone close in both starts over this trip on the Poly recently. Switched to the turf, the filly may break through for her first win in nine starts.

(3) PRINCIPESSA MIA is held by that rival on the form of their meeting behind Ygritte but has more scope for improvement. She could turn the tables.

(6) MEDITERANEANGODDES was caught on the line over 1,000m in her last start. She will make her presence felt if as effective over an extra 200m.

(2) LADY CHARTOUCHE resumes after her dismal outing in February. She could have benefited from the rest and be fresh for the task.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) CAPITAINE MAURICE lost his way in Cape Town before relocating. But, judging on his best form, he could be worth another chance on his local debut.

(2) MIRACULOUS MAN has finished second in both Poly and turf over 1,000m recently. It should not take too long for him to break through.

(4) SIRNIHAALLONGSWORD and (5) WESTERN JACK ought to make their presence felt, too, after picking up from their last starts.

(6) BENNELONG POINT showed enough in the Western Cape to warrant consideration on his local introduction.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) LAW COURT has improved to finish second in his last two starts over the Poly 1,600m with blinkers. He is likely to break through switching to the turf.

(2) US OPEN and (5) FLORIDA HILLS warrant respect on their local debuts.

(9) TUNE AGAIN and (3) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE are credible threats.

(7) RACINANTE is not without a chance either. The filly finished not far behind in her last two starts.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(9) PISCES made improvement when staying on from a handy position to finish a close third over 1,300m on the Poly. The youngster could have more to offer over this longer distance back on turf.

(1) ELUSIVE JUSTICE is also likely to improve after a pleasing local introduction and should be involved.

(3) AMERICAN DAZZLER, (4) OPENING CEREMONY and (5) RAGSAA carry the same silks and are capable of getting into the picture.

Race 5 (2,700m)

(1) JAEGER MOON is distance suited and should play a leading role.

(2) HEATHCLIFF gets 4kg from that rival, so could have his measure trying this trip for the first time.

(3) FIRST STREET and (4) IDEAL ANGEL return from a break but are favourably treated by the race conditions. They ought to make their presence felt.

(6) AMERICAN LANDING has no stamina doubts and should be competitive, too." space="1"

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) AND WE DANCED and (2) SANTA THERESE set the standard and are likely to fight it out.

(3) BELLE OF BELIZE is on the up and is capable of posing a threat.

(4) MONASHADA will be better suited to this trip and is capable of staking a claim, too.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) MY AMI BEACH did not go unnoticed in her first attempt over 1,600m last time and must be respected.

(1) DAME OF FLAMES will be better suited to this trip and can get into the picture.

(3) OPERA SWING and (6) STATE OF MIND are in good form. They will likely be competitive once more.

(7) SAINT ANASTASIA ought to make her presence felt if confirming the improvement of her last start.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) QUESTOR and (7) THE WINTER LAKE are above average. The youngsters are capable of acquitting themselves competitively.

(5) DAWN OF A NEW ERA and (8) KUZNETSOV are not making up the numbers either and could also make their presence felt.

(1) ANGEL DEB’S has gone up in the ratings but has maintained her form. She is likely to have a say again despite having to hump top weight of 61.5kg.