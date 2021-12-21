Cool Winter looks ready to go one better

Here's a form analysis of Tuesday’s S.A. (Vaal).

RACE 1 (800M)

After finding one better in both starts, (1) COOL WINTER should get it right. He was scalped in his second start when favourite, so must have a big chance of making amends.

(4) ABOVE THE WORLD met some decent individuals last time. The filly is improving, so should be right there.

Stablemate (2) LEBANESE POUND is a What A Winter colt and should be quick.

The nicely named (3) WITHOUT EQUAL and (5) ANGEL’S have pedigrees, too. The betting market could be the best pointer to this race.

RACE 2 (800M)

It could get close between (2) EMIRATE GINA and (4) MISS COOL. Both put in fair debut performances, with the former showing confidence and the latter perhaps needing it. There are also well-bred debutantes in the hunt and again the betting market needs to be closely watched.

(5) MYTHICAL DREAM is by Querari out of the Jet Master mare Lightning Bird, who is a half-sister to the champion Mythical Flight.

(1) ANTIGUA NIGHT, (3) HEART AND MIND and (7) ROSE VELVET are also bred to be precocious, so watch out.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(9) WONDERING STAR looked dangerous when making big improvement from a wide draw at Turffontein last time. If he can bring that form to Vaal, he could open his account for an in-form yard.

(1) MAGNUM P I has finished runner-up five times in a row and lost his last race by a demotion. He may not allow another to get ahead of him.

(7) GOLD AMBITION is the dark horse. He made good progress last time and is carrying a light weight.

(2) WAVE WARRIOR, (3) JP TWO THOUSAND, (4) GLOBAL APPROACH, (6) CHASING MAVERICKS and (5) BROADWAY can fill the minor placings.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) MY TRUE NORTH produced a solid effort last time, flying home after things went haywire at the jump. It augurs well that the improvement came at this racecourse.

(6) FLASHY APACHE has been knocking on the door. He gets to go further but has to overcome his draw.

(7) LESHAWES could be ready as top rider S’manga Khumalo is booked.

(10) INDIAN WAR DANCE, (2) GIMME A DREAM, (3) TOUCHED BY STARS and (9) GINJAMATINJA are the dark horses.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

This is not a strong race and anything can happen, especially if the best-rated (1) TUULETAR disappoints again. She has shown potential and the soft going may have not suited recently.

(4) NIGHT LILY and (11) RATTLE BAG could be the ones to watch over the longer distance. Both have shown potential.

If (2) KISSED BY FIRE makes a form return, she could relish the trip on the way to her first win.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(5) JUAN CARLOS has been unlucky not to notch his first local win. He has run two good successive seconds at Vaal but needs a bit of luck from a wide draw.

(11) RUN AS ONE was denied a hat-trick last time, when just beaten. Given time off, he could come out firing.

(1) WOLFFS WORLD has some strong form in the bank. He has been giving away chunks of weight but still ran well.

(6) SUPREME DANCE is trying further and could outrun them with his strong finish.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) PLATINUM SKY is a well-bred son of Silvano. He should go places, given time.

(3) SECRET GIVER was quite consistent in KwaZulu-Natal and may enjoy the Highveld. He is racing fresh after a rest.

(2) BOLD RESOLVE is at his best over this distance and needs to be considered.

(4) CALL ME MASTER was the beaten favourite in his last two starts but has fitness on his side.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) MIDNIGHT BADGER looked a bit flat last time but it could have been the inclement weather.

(5) INFORMATIVE finished ahead of Midnight Badger last time and would be a deserving winner. But his rival has a 2.5kg claim.

(1) TWELVE OAKS hinted at a form return last time. Her much-lower rating could be decisive.

(13) SILLY FELLA has improved after being gelded. He could be the value option with further improvement to come.