Cooler Petrograd fires away

Petrograd (Manoel Nunes) drawing away to a pulsating win in the Open Maiden race over 1,000m on Saturday.

Petrograd’s stroll in the park on Saturday would rhyme with a Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge ticket to most connections.

Trainer Michael Clements, who knows a thing or two about these precocious youngsters, was treading with care, though.

The Zimbabwe-born handler is too seasoned a horseman to write off three “disappointing” runs with only one slashing win, which came in a modest $20,000 Open Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,000m on Saturday.

Some may say Clements was being a little harsh.

The Russian Revolution three-year-old ran second after leading at his first two starts in Restricted Maiden company.

The only real shocker was at his third start – and final one for 2022 – on Oct 8, when he was caught wide throughout and struggled home a distant sixth.

Clements would, therefore, rather wait and see whether the three-length romp under Manoel Nunes was a one-off thing.

“We have been disappointed with the first three starts as he came with a good reputation from his trials in New Zealand,” he said.

“The way he ran on Saturday confirmed what we believed he could do. He does have ability.

“If he keeps stepping it up, we’ll aim him at the 3YO races. He’s a horse we had always earmarked for the 3YO races, anyway, but he just wasnt’t going in that direction.”

Luckily, the stable was able to identify the root cause of the problem and adjusted accordingly.

“He was just over-anxious at all of his three runs,” said Clements.

“He was always charging through and wanted to get it over and done with. There wasn’t much left in the tank in the end.

“It was highlighted even more so at his last start when he was trapped wide. He did too much early, and the winkers didn’t help.

“He’s only a young horse and we gave him a break. The idea behind was for him to mature mentally.

“After the break, we put an emphasis on him settling and not hanging like the way he did, and teach him to come from behind.

“Nunes let him settle and conserve his energy and do his best at the end. The plan has worked out.”

At times, trials and races are like chalk and cheese, but not this time.

“He benefited from those teachings on Saturday. Jerlyn (Seow) went up in front (on Red Maned), and we sat behind,” said Clements.

“It was a fast-run 1,000m, and he ran on really well in the end.”

Some water will still flow under the bridge until the first leg of the 3YO series – the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on April 8 – but Clements is keen to strike the iron when it is hot.

“I have entered him for the Novice race over 1,200m on Chinese New Year (Jan 23), but we’ll discuss with the owners first,” he said.

Petrograd is among a quartet of three-year-olds bought by the Gandharvi Stable of Indian medical entrepreneur Kuldeep Singh Rajput.

Coin Toss is the only other winner, while Mewar was unplaced at his only start and Leg Day is unraced.

Rajput has only just hit the ground running around the world. But, as the upwardly mobile owner builds up his racing empire, Clements is confident his outfit will be a force at Kranji soon.

“The owner has new young stock coming through, and in New Zealand and US as well,” said Clements.

“Muraahib was the first horse they sent me, but he was getting on. He’s been retired to Kuala Lumpur as a leisure horse.

“Coin Toss was their first Singapore winner. He could be a three-year-old runner, too.”

Three-time winner Ejaz, last-start winner Mykyta and Shihab are worthy bullets to a trainer with a proven 3YO track record with the likes of Countofmontecristo, Top Knight and Tiger Roar.

One candidate, who got off to a flying start but has since fizzled out, is Pacific Star.

Clements, however, cautioned that the son of Boulder City can redeem himself at weight-for-age.

“The form around Pacific Star was strong at his first prep. We put him away and we expect to see some improvement at this second prep,” he said.