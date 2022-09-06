Corapi is a sound proposition on last two starts

RACE 1 (1,700M)

Trainer Paul Peter dominates the opener, the Work Riders Maiden Plate over 1,700m. He has (6) I’M IN LOVE, who has been threatening with six placings in 10 starts, and (5) CENTRAL CITY, who is improving with racing.

(1) MICHELIN STAR found problems last time when finishing sixth. If problem free, he could threaten the pair.

The rest are looking for the minor money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) SECOND BREATH, who has a third from seven starts, meets four other raced runners and two first-timers.

Of the raced runners, (5) BACK TO THE FUTURE looks to have most improvement after her debut ninth. She finish not too far behind and should have improved.

Watch the betting on newcomer (6) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) FUTUREWOLFF is having his third run as a gelding and should make a bold bid.

(3) LORD TENNYSON never got into it last time but may have not been right on debut as a gelding. Look for a better effort.

Newcomer (10) SPECIAL DUTY is reportedly doing well.

Watch the other first-timers.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(1) QUEEN THEODORA has not improved since coming off a lengthy layoff. However, she does not have to be cherry-ripe to beat this field.

(5) BLUE ERUPTION is improving with racing and could take full advantage.

(4) BRAZILIAN STORM was friendless in the betting on debut but could be a threat over the longer distance.

(6) VOSHAARNOOI could run into the money.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) CORAPI was close-up in his last two outings and could chalk up a second win.

(1) BRENDAN JAMES is back over a preferred distance. With a 4kg claim, he is a serious threat.

(4) KENTALLEN BAY beat nothing of note when opening his account but was never out of a canter. Respect.

(2) RIDGE TO REEF is having his blinkers removed and could feature.

(5) CROSS EXAMINER could get into the money.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) SET TO GO is coming off a rest and a gelding operation. He could resume winning ways.

(3) DROGHIERE disappointed last time when he pulled up blowing. But he is speedy.

(5) MODERN MAGICIAN finished behind (1) BRONCO BLITZ last time but could turn it around.

(7) ANFIELDS ROCKET looks above average. If ready after a rest, he could grab them.

(6) STORMY SEAS is bang in form and could complete a hat-trick.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(11) FANTASY FLOWER was beaten narrowly last time but was reported not striding out. She could make amends with a handy weight.

(1) HUMBLE TUNE is honest but is giving her 8kg which could be testing.

(8) SILLY FELLA is a consistent performer and should not disappoint.

(2) IN CAHOOTS, (3) TIMBAVATI RIVER, (4) ADMIRALITY ARCH and (7) IRONTAIL are looking for some minor money.