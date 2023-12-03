Cosy first lap for Kosi in preparation for HK Mile

Singapore's Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile raider Lim's Kosciuszko having his first canter on Dec 3 since arriving on Dec 1 for the HK$32 million (S$5.5 million) race. He was taken out by jockey Wong Chin Chuen but Australian Damian Lane will ride the seven-time Group 1 winner at Sha Tin on Dec 10.

Singapore’s Longines Hong Kong Mile contender Lim’s Kosciuszko came out for his first piece of work at Sha Tin on Dec 3, looking bright and happy, albeit still a little lost.

After landing in Hong Kong on Dec 1, the Kermadec six-year-old had a day off the next day as planned.

But, on Dec 3, the saddle was back on for a spot of work under his travelling track rider, jockey Wong Chin Chuen.

“Kosi cantered 1½ laps on the dirt track this morning. His action was good and his attitude was terrific,” said trainer Daniel Meagher.

“He’s well in himself, he’s relaxed, even if he had a bit of a look around at the grandstand, but that’s because he hasn’t been here for a year.”

A first invite saw him finish last in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) in 2022.

But Meagher admitted, in hindsight, that breaking his routine to work towards that target backfired.

The 17-time winner, including seven in Group 1, will this time contest the HK$32 million (S$5.5 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 10.

Meagher said that he has kept Lim’s Kosciuszko to the same training pattern he had been submitted to in Singapore.

The Australian handler will just tweak a few things on his concentration at his next workout on Dec 4.

“Tomorrow, we’ll make sure he’s more focused. He was also a little alert yesterday, but this morning, he ate really well,” he said.

“He only lost 2-3kg on the trip over. His weight is now at 489kg which is really good.”

On Dec 10, Lim’s Kosciuszko will meet a world-class field, including defending champion California Spangle, who denied three-time Hong Kong Horse of the Year Golden Sixty a hat-trick in the 2022 feature. The pair head the field which also consists of four fellow Hong Kong runners, five from Japan and one each from France and Ireland.

