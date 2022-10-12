Could be a sweet hat-trick for What A Honey

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) FUTUREWOLFF was runner-up in his last three starts and is the obvious choice.

(2) STREETS OF SIENNA bled last time and could just need it.

(10) TREATY could get into the money.

(8) STROKE OF MERCY could improve and continue to earn.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(3) MIRREN disappointed last time out when fancied to win. She is better than that.

(4) FLAG BEARER is holding form and looks the danger.

(6) LIVERPOOL LEGEND and (5) GO DREAM MACHINE should be right there.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(10) OTTO LUYKEN was quietly fancied on debut and challenged strongly. He will improve.

(6) KING OF ROME finished just ahead of him but has drawn wide.

(1) BIG GUY comes off a short rest and should not be far off.

(8) FUTURE PEARL is the next best.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) ABLAAN is ready and should give the field a run for their money.

(9) SOUTHERN BLAZE proved a difficult ride last time. Watch for improvement.

(3) CAPTAIN OF GRIT needed his last run.

(8) MCEBISI disappointed last time but could show up.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) HIGH MOON and (3) SECRET GIVER look to have serious chances. Both come off good polytrack form but the former gets the nod.

(9) PARKER GETRIX was all at sea last time. He could bounce back.

(4) SAN QUINTIN will have the run of the race. Respect.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) MASTER ARCHIE, (3) VAL D’ORCIA, (4) GODSWOOD and (8) KWITE A TRIP all have ability; however, racing for their new yards, their fitness must be taken on trust.

(5) SOUND OF WARNING was rested after coughing last time out but she is reported to be working well.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) WHAT A HONEY won both runs coming off a break. She could easily complete a hat-trick.

(4) EMERALD PRINCESS is on a roll and is looking for four wins in succession.

The lightly-raced (9) GOOD QUEEN BESS is no slouch and could win fresh.

(7) ON CUE cannot be ignored.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) AGA HEAT found problems last time but fought on to a gutsy victory. She is eyeing a hat-trick.

(1) ROSENWIND performed well despite being hampered last time.

(5) BURMESE TIARA was the epitome of consistency before her last run.

(7) MOONSTRIKE and (9) MEET THE CAPTAIN warrant inclusion in the quartets.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(9) BACK TO BASICS would have won on the next stride last time out. Before that, he was a head in front of (1) GREAT TIMES and it could get close between the pair.

(3) TRUST THE FIRE could have a say. Watch the betting.