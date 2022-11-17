Count on Cousin Casey in G2 race

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) GREEN MANDARIN was second in a maiden at Fairview on his seasonal reappearance and ought to have come on. The colt should make his presence felt. (2) NEVADA KING and (6) ROYAL PORT LOUIS are overdue and could fight it out. Royal Port Louis is expected to fare better reverting to this grade after contesting an Eastern Cape feature last time. (4) MONTIEN was second at big odds on debut over 1,200m and should have more to give with that run under his belt and natural improvement.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) MARINA ran second in the Grade 1 Garden Province Stakes over this trip two starts back, but subsequently went one better in Grade 2 over 2,000m. She is fresh from a break. (4) SILVER DARLING won the Grade 1 Woolavington (2,000m) before finishing third in the Garden Province. She, too, is returning fresh from a layoff. The best-weighted (3) CHANSONETTE, however, has the benefit of a comeback run. She could be the biggest threat under favourable conditions. (5) MAKE IT SNAPPY won second-up after finishing third on debut. Chance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) ALLENDE is preferred over stablemate (10) SUNLIT FROM HEAVEN after finishing third when trying this trip for the first time at her last start. (3) GIFT FROM HEAVEN improved to finish ahead of Allende when aggressively ridden from the front last time. The well-related galloper must be respected from an inside draw. (14) JAZZBELLA ran unplaced behind Gift From Heaven and Allende but is capable of better.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(3) WESTERN WALL has improved over this trip. From an inside gate, he should turn the tables on (15) SPIRIT OF SILVANO, who is drawn wide. (8) READY OR NOT is likely to improve over the longer distance after a pleasing comeback run over a shorter trip. The step-up in trip should also suit (11) MOHANDAS and (13) SELUKWE, who have the form and experience to pose as threats.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(6) FLEETING beat (7) ACADEMIC GOLD, (2) OFFICIAL SECRET and (5) PEUT ETRE MOI over 1,600m last time. She is also effective over the extra 200m but it could get close on weights. (4) SHE’S A RAINBOW would have needed her last start over an inadequate trip. She should do better over this distance with improved fitness. Last-start winner (9) TIME FLIES is progressive and could make her presence felt.

Race 6 (1,600m)

The Grade 2 Cape Punters Cup, a traditional Guineas Trial, has again attracted a quality line-up. Champion Two-Year-Old (8) COUSIN CASEY, who won his last four of six starts, sets the standard and looks the one to beat in his comeback from a brief spell. Langerman winner (6) LIGHT SPEED is likely to have a fitness edge and should pose a threat. (7) DAVE THE KING could make his presence felt with the step-up in trip. (15) AT MY COMMAND and (11) PORT LOUIS should be competitive on their Cape Classic form. The unbeaten (13) LE MORNE continues to improve and could upstage them all.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) HITHEMHARDSUNSHINE and (9) TROMPIE were returning from their layoffs in a recent 1,000m meeting which Trompie won. Both would have come on and ought to be competitive. The preference, though, is for Hithemhardsunshine over this trip and revised terms. (11) WE’RE JAMMING represents a red-hot trainer-jockey combination and is unbeaten over the course and distance. He should make his presence felt reverting to this distance. (10) ICONIC DESTINATION is versatile and holding form. Respect.