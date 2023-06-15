Count Your Chances and get reward

Race 1 (1,600m)

(3) COUNT YOUR CHANCES is overdue for a win and could get her just reward.

(1) I’M A MAN disappointed in his last two runs, but could put it together.

(2) FELIDAVIAN races in new surroundings and improvement is expected.

(7) HOLOCENE is improving with racing and could get into the fight for honours.

(4) MISAVA disappointed when backed last time.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(2) RARATONGA ROSE could get her confidence back and resume winning ways. Stablemate (3) PATON’S TEARS (third on Tuesday) gives start but will not be far off.

(7) INDIAN OCEAN is back over a preferred distance and the stable is firing.

(5) SPECIAL CHARM and (1) BOLD FORTUNE are looking to get into the mix.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(7) CICADIDAE eased in the betting on a decent debut and will come on.

(1) UNITED WE STAND is back on turf and must be in with a chance.

(2) PRIMROSE PATH should not be far off her on collateral form.

(3) WILKIES can fill the minors.

Race 4 (1,160m)

Stable companions (1) VIVA DE JANEIRO and (6) DR FAUSTUS look to fight it out. However, the latter appears to have most improvement to come.

(3) MAGIC PRINCE could get into the trifecta. Watch the first-timers.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Watch the money on stable companions (1) CALL TO GLORY and (3) ORIENTAL ODYSSEY – the latter is having her peak run and could be preferred. However, they both have to beat (7) MY SOUL MATE who should be ready to show his best form.

(2) INEVITABLE found problems last time and will not be far off.

(8) SILVER HUNT will like extra.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) CELESTIAL CITY beat (2) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE, (8) JP TWO THOUSAND (lost rider last time) and (7) VITELLIUS recently. Anyone could win.

(6) ANGEL OF WAR has come on well and could go in again.

(9) RAIN OR SHINE cannot be ignored for money.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) WOKONDA is as honest as the day is long, and should be thereabouts again.

(12) ELEMBEE should be ripe and ready to challenge ex-stablemate. Many runners are capable of pulling it off, including (1) CRIMSON PRINCESS, (6) UNITED COUNCIL and (11) NATIONAL STAR.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(3) ANGEL’S WISH has a wide draw to overcome but could grab them late.

(4) ISLAND BEAUTY should have the run of the race, but stablemate (10) A PLACE IN THE SUN comes off a maiden win and has plenty of scope for improvement.

(2) BALLROOM BLISS is running better and can get in the mix.

(5) SPIRIT PRINCESS and (9) HAVE A PARTY opened their accounts last time and are looking to come on.