Countofmontecristo is back in Singapore

Countofmontecristo (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) registering the last of his 10 Kranji wins in a Class 1 race over 1,200m on Polytrack on July 11, 2020. ST FILE PHOTO

The Countofmontecristo 2017 Stakes getting run twice within a week already sounds like a bizarre concept.

The next trivia is too surreal to even be called a happy coincidence – Countofmontecristo himself making a Kranji racing comeback.

On any given day, these would be two whimsical narratives – even if anything is possible in racing.

But in a quirky twist of fate, both will unfold soon, and, quite possibly, within weeks of each other.

Perhaps the less unfathomable case of deja vu is the carding of the $50,000 Countofmontecristo 2017 Class 4 (1,600m) on Saturday.

Seven days earlier, the $50,000 Countofmontecristo 2017 Stakes Class 4 Division 1 (1,200m) was won by Pacific Emperor.

By tradition, such races on the undercard to a feature event honour its past winners – in this case, 2017 Singapore 3YO champion Countofmontecristo, winner of the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) that year when trained by Michael Clements.

Nothing unusual, except that this year’s Classic, along with two races, were put off by one week due to bad weather last Saturday. As such, all the past 11 winners get a rerun on the race mastheads.

Save for Golden Monkey (2022), Starlight (2020) and Top Knight (2019), all the other Classic alumni have left their Kranji racing legacy in archived video replays.

But at the ripe old age of nine, Countofmontecristo is amazingly coming full circle, and close to a most improbable Lazarus-like return to his old stomping ground.

The multiple-Group winner had actually not retired. He pursued his career in Australia since bowing out of Kranji on Oct 31, 2020.

Colourful local owner-breeder Joe Singh is not on uncharted waters. Lim’s Lightning was one previous case and a resounding success story at that, but he was five years of age when he came back.

Singh, who is never shy to push envelopes in racing, believes his old boy is not over the hill yet.

Sceptics and supporters will be divided. “The Count” left in search of a new spark abroad. He is back 2½ years later, still searching.

In 17 starts split between Sydney and Adelaide, the 10-time Kranji winner’s best results were two fourths – in a Listed race at Randwick and the Mildura Cup. But Singh, whose long list of horses is highlighted by stallion Gingerbread Man and rising star Street Of Dreams, said he had excuses.

“The tracks were too soft with the rain in Australia. So I decided to bring him back and try our luck,” said Singh, who has five horses in pre-training Down Under.

“He also loves the Polytrack, which he will find back here.”

Before booking a flight, Singh had to get his ducks in a row first.

The Malayan Racing Association’s rule book stipulates that a raced horse older than six cannot be imported, but a discretionary sub-clause keeps the door open.

“He didn’t quite meet the minimum rating of 82 but the handicappers decided to give him a rating of 85,” said Singh.

“He also needed to have at least one top-four finish in the last six months in Australia, and he did. I’m grateful to the club for allowing him back in, he’s a quality horse.”

The odds for a second lease of life, or third, for that matter, are still stacked against them.

But Singh, clearly not your average Joe, is still rooting for an epic 11th win from the horse named after the Alexandre Dumas hero.

“I do have some confidence. He’s in good shape,” he said.

“When I saw him for the first time after three years, he came straight to me. All my horses recognise me, especially him.”

Street Of Dreams’ trainer Steven Burridge welcomes a second high-profile horse from Singh, albeit with far fewer upsides to a rising 10.

“He looks okay. He works well, but whether he’ll do well, I don’t know,” said the veteran trainer.

“He’s been doing pacework. He was meant to go quicker for a Class 1 race (1,200m) on May 20.

“But I don’t think he’ll be ready.”

On the other hand, Street Of Dreams, who skipped the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) and Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m), has been saved for the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) that day.

“Street Of Dreams can do well. The set weights don’t worry me. He’s got the class to take them on,” said Singh.