Country Grammer gives Dettori, Baffert 4th Dubai World Cup

Jockey Frankie Dettori steering US raider Country Grammer to an easy victory in the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan racecourse.

DUBAI • American horse Country Grammer made a late charge to win the US$12 million (S$16.3 million) Dubai World Cup on Saturday, giving both his jockey, Frankie Dettori, and his disgraced trainer, Bob Baffert, their fourth win in the 26th edition of the race.

The favourite Life Is Good, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and the Pegasus World Cup, looked set to achieve it,but he ran out of steam over the last 100m and finished fourth.

Hot Rod Charlie was second and Chuwa Wizard third.

The 51-year-old Dettori won the Group 1 race over 2,000m on dirt for the first time since he rode Godolphin’s Electrocutionist to the podium in 2006.

His two wins before that came on Dubai Millennium in 2000 and Moon Ballad in 2003. The Italian now holds the record for the most wins in the race for a jockey, alongside Jerry Bailey.

Baffert won the race with Silver Charm in 1998, Captain Steve in 2001 and Arrogate in 2017.

The trainer is under fire from authorities in the US after Medina Spirit tested positive for prohibited substances during his Kentucky Derby win last year.

The horse died during training last December and Baffert was banned from racing for two years last June.

Hot Rod Charlie was second in last year’s Belmont Stakes and Kentucky Derby – two of the US Triple Crown races – and continued to be the bridesmaid in another big race. Chuwa Wizard was second last year.

Life Is Good, who recently moved to trainer Todd Pletcher from Baffert, was attempting 2,000m for the first time. It showed as he failed to get a seventh win in his last eight starts.

“I thought Life Is Good was getting away from me, but he (Country Grammer) is a big horse and did exactly what I wanted him to do,” said Dettori, whose previous wins came at Nad Al Sheba before the Dubai World Cup moved to the stunning Meydan.

“I started trying something different to get him on the right leg, give him some fresh air and fill his lungs. The last furlong was amazing... such a great feeling.

“This is an important race, and Dubai has taken up a good chunk of my life. Coming back, it was as if I’m part of the furniture.

“It has been a long time, but it is worth it.

“This is my fourth Dubai World Cup win but I never won at Meydan.”

In a rare occurrence, the famed local stable Godolphin failed to produce a champion this year.

But it was an unforgettable day for Japan as they produced five of the 10 winners on the day (including a dead heat).

Bathrat Leon started the day by winning the Godolphin Mile, and this was followed by Stay Foolish in the Dubai Gold Cup, Crown Pride in the UAE Derby; Panthalassa, a dead-heat winner with Lord North in the Dubai Turf and Shahryar in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Dettori was also on top of Lord North in the Dubai Turf, which involved three horses – Japanese Vin De Garde and Panthalassa being the other two.

Vin De Garde produced a stirring move from seventh place at the 300m, but fell short in the photo-finish that could not detect any separation between the other two horses. - AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE