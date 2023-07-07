Courier Wonder ready to deliver

Courier Wonder winning the Group 3 Sha Tin Vase (1,200m) with Joao Moreira up on May 23, 2021. He then brought up his unbeaten run to five wins on the bounce, but has not saluted since. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,200M)

3 Ka Ying Victory was impressive when winning first-up. He is clearly a serious talent, and looks to be well placed to do the same again.

6 Joyful Prosperity has always promised a lot, but is yet to score. Still has claims.

10 Ruby Sailing is the likely leader. He could take catching, especially from an ideal draw.

11 Sonic Boom is racing well and has claims. Next in line.

Race 2 (1,200M)

1 Courier Wonder has to lug a hefty impost in order to defy them. He draws ideally. He has not scored in over two years, but is the one to beat..

2 Duke Wai won in this grade only three runs back. Zac Purton’s booking bodes well.

4 Rewarding Together has been competitive all season, including a placing at Group 3 level.

6 Adios slots in light and continues to raise the bar. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,600M)

2 Brilliant Pioneer gets down to Class 5 and looks ready to win. Competitive in the grade above and Purton’s booking suggests he will be firing.

5 General Winner is ready to win. He did well last time out and the inside draw is suitable. He is worth taking an each-way ticket on.

4 Superb Daddy is chasing back-to-back wins. He is in the right vein of form and can test this group.

11 Tsuen Wan Glory mixes his form but can be included in multiples.

Race 4 (1,200M)

12 Gluck Racer can win this. With his trainer needing the win, he might be able to do it.

11 Noble One is in the right vein of form and he draws well. Surprised he is not already a winner.

2 Endeared is racing well and his latest effort turned heads. He can improve again.

4 Team Spirit will get his chance on the speed. Do not discount.

Race 5 (1,200M)

4 See U Again finally draws a gate. He can win this one, especially with a smoother run in transit.

7 Round The Globe has proven consistent across his four-start career in Hong Kong. Gate one will give him every opportunity.

8 Magic Supreme has Purton on his side. He can mix his form but on his day he is super classy.

6 Noble Pursuit makes his debut after several sound barrier trial efforts. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,200M)

4 Happy Soul is in the right vein of form. He draws ideally and can make good use of that.

6 Raging Blizzard makes his debut after several strong performances at the trials. Drawn low, he should make his presence felt.

2 Sweet Briar is chasing back-to-back wins. He looks to have his fair share of ability.

11 Cheer For South is lightly raced but performing well. Next in line.

Race 7 (1,400M)

1 Imperial Magee is holding his condition and should get every possible opportunity.

8 Ho Ho Star is showing a stack of improvement, even across only two starts. Huge threat.

4 Golden Samurai has the ability and is a winner already. He has the potential to improve even more.

7 Proud Dragon will be finishing fast. Next in line.

Race 8 (1,200M)

6 Drops Of God is racing well and is more than capable of returning another win in this grade.

8 Ragnarr has trialled well. Ready to make his presence felt.

7 Self Improvement continues to improve. He just needs to overcome the wide gate.

9 Amazing Ace makes his debut. His trials have looked good and he should get his opportunity.

Race 9 (1,600M)

5 Prince Alex has been racing well and a first win is close, especially with Hugh Bowman up and from an ideal draw.

3 Flying Mojito is nothing short of consistent and knows how to win. Inside draw helps.

2 War Weapon will relish getting back to Class 4. He is a threat in this grade.

14 President’s Choice slots in light at the weights. He can take advantage of this.

Race 10 (1,200M)

4 Beauty Glory can find the front from a soft draw. One to catch.

1 Helios Express was super impressive last start. He remains in Class 3 and will be a factor again.

9 Ready To Win has consistency on his side. He is rarely far away.

5 Euro Rocks can roll forward to try and offset the draw. Still some improvement left to come.

Race 11 (1,400M)

13 Noble Win is lightly raced and open to further improvement. He slots in with no weight on his back, however, will need to overcome the wide draw. He is ready to win and has been for quite some time.

14 Silver Sonic continues to develop and is favoured from gate 1 with no weight on his back.

6 Romantic Charm can continue to improve. He is worth respecting.

9 Kasa Papa has claims. He mixes his form but does have some class.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club