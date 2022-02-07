Courier Wonder tops list of HK Derby entries

With 116 points, Courier Wonder is the highest- rated Hong Kong Derby entry. He is 15 points ahead of Hong Kong Classic Mile winner Romantic Warrior, runner-up California Spangle and Master Eight.

The highly rated Courier Wonder heads the 50 entries for the BMW Hong Kong Derby at Sha Tin on March 20.

The 2,000m feature, worth HK$24 million (S$4.14 million), is the final leg of the Four-Year-Old Series.

Trained by John Size, the New Zealand-bred is the top-rated entry with 116 points.

He failed to win in his last four starts – all this season – after stringing up five straight successes, including the Group 3 Sha Tin Vase last May.

He is a surprise entry as all his nine runs have been over 1,200m.

Two runs back, he finished third in the HK$24 million Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint over 1,200m on Dec 12.

There is a big gap of 15 points to the next entries – California Spangle, Master Eight and Romantic Warrior, who are on 101 points.

The Danny Shum-trained Romantic Warrior is unbeaten in five starts. Just eight days ago, he beat the Tony Cruz-trained California Spangle in the first leg of the Four-Year-Old Series – the HK$12 million Hong Kong Classic Mile over 1,600m.

California Spangle has five wins and another second from his six earlier starts.

The Frankie Lor-trained Master Eight tasted his first defeat in his last start on Jan 23.

That was in the HK$12 million Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup over 1,200m. He beat only one home in the field of eight.

Before that, he won five races in succession, including the Group 3 Bauhina Sprint Trophy over 1,000m.

Fifth on the list, on 97 points, is the David Hayes-trained Fantastic Treasure, a five-time winner from eight starts.

The middle leg of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series will be the HK$12 million Hong Kong Classic Cup over 1,800m on Feb 27.