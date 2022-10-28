Course and trip suit Black Thorn

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(6) BLACK EGRET was backed on debut but showed inexperience. He will come on."

(13) NOBLE KINGDOM improved second-up. Watch. "

(4) STROKE OF MERCY drops in trip but the blinkers could sharpen him up."

(3) LOVERS LANE disappointed in his first run as a gelding but could come on.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(3) GREGARIOUS GAL has ability but found problems last time. "

(4) SPLENDED SEASON should be ripe and ready. "

(10) EFFICIENT TRADER needed her last run and will improve."

(5) PRINCESS ILARIA enjoyed the soft underfoot conditions last time.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) RAIN IN HOLLAND has top credentials but is resuming from a six-month break and is looking for further. "

(1) UNDER YOUR SPELL forms a good stable back-up. "

(4) BON VIVANT is a lot fitter and could take advantage. "

(5) FOLLOW ME and (6) MIDNIGHT GEM could make the tierce.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) FEATHER BOA beat (4) MISS DAISY by just over a length last time. She has pole position and should repeat the effort. "

(3) CAPTAIN PEG is unbeaten and looking for win No. 5. "

(9) NONE OTHER and (7) ORARARI GOLD should not be far off her on collateral form.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) THUNDERSTRUCK, (2) PROPHET, (15) ARIVIDICIO and (4) UNZEN are in form. Luck in the running will be the decider.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(10) FAR AWAY WINTER and (1) SHEELA, who gives 8.5kg, are worth watching. "(11) CONSTABLE is the threat. "

(2) GODSWOOD and (3) VASEEM could get into the reckoning.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) SAFE PASSAGE ran a good third in the Durban July. If ready, he should go close. Stablemates (12) HUMDINGER, who is still improving and looking for four straight wins, and (2) MK’S PRIDE (beaten in this race by (5) BINGWA in 2021) can complete the tierce.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(1) PINK TOURMALINE beat (2) BOLD FORTUNE by 2½ lengths and is 1kg worse off. She won easier than the margin suggested and could salute again."

(7) GILDED BUTTERFLY and (11) CRIMSON PRINCESS are running well.

RACE 9 (2,400M)

(3) BLACK THORN should make his presence felt over arguably his best course and distance.

(4) LIGHT OF THE MOON is in form and should make a race of it. She beat (8) RAISEAHALLELUJAH and it could get close between them."

(5) JAIMALA has a chance if he sees out the trip.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(7) VANDERBILT should be in the shake-up if back to his best.

(9) ANOTHER LEVEL never got into it after a slow start last time and should be thereabouts.

(10) BACK TO BLACK is 3kg better off with him for a 3½-length beating and should get closer.

(6) BARD OF AVON can get into the mix.