Course and trip suits Celtillus

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) CASHING IN has been a disappointment but is quite capable of winning a race like this.

The same can be said of (2) CRYSTAL CITY, who looked likely to win a race earlier in his career, but then lost his way.

(5) EMERALD FLAME struggled in his early career but has since been consistent. He could actually be the one to beat.

(6) TASTE MAKER showed improvement on local debut but did not reproduce that run last time.

Watch the betting on newcomer (8) ELIZABETH SWANN.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) MAGIC TO THE FORE was probably just in need of her local debut. She was doing her best work at the finish, so should have no problem with the course and distance.

(2) OPULENCE was not disgraced at Kenilworth last time. Usually that form is strong enough to win at this centre, but she has changed trainers and is trying the Polytrack this time.

(4) SAVANNAH WINTER has lost her way but could bounce back, so must be respected.

(8) QUICK COUNT is improving and should be right there at the finish.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) CELTILLUS has done trainer Alan Greeff proud and is at his very best on the Polytrack. This course and distance suits and he should be hard to beat from pole position.

(3) JEAN'S MAN, like many other Juan Nel-trained runners, was well-backed when winning last time. This is a tougher task.

(4) VAR'S BOY is very consistent and should be right there at the finish again.

(5) UNDISCLOSED has won three of his last four starts. He deserves some respect.

(8) TALIA AL GHUL has some fair recent form but takes on a tough field.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) ROCK GARDEN has improved with each run and was an easy winner last start. He could be ahead of the handicapper and could follow up.

(2) LIFE IN MARS is holding his form and should contest the finish yet again.

(5) KINGSTON ROCK has been a disappointment this season but is clearly capable of doing better.

(8) RED EIGHT makes the trip from the Western Cape and his trainer has done well outside his region.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) DALEEL did not quicken last time and is clearly a lot better than that run would suggest. He smashed Son Of Zeus before that and that rival has won twice since.

(3) DOPPIO ORO seems to like the Polytrack and has some fair form.

(4) FRESH FROM THE US is clearly better than his last run and has a winning chance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) LUCY BELLE was a shock winner last start. This filly took a long time to get out the maidens and was well beaten from a bad draw in her penultimate start. This is a tougher task but she deserves respect.

(2) GLITTER IN THE AIR was full of running on this surface last time.

(9) MAYFERN is 3kg better off this time, so there should not be much between him and Glitter In The Air. They look the two that will most likely to contest the finish.

(5) STRADA STATALE is capable of improving and could be the surprise package.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(3) CANA tired only late last time. Her trainer's runners are in good form, so she must be considered a possible winner.

(5) SENESCENCE ran well over this course and distance on her local debut. Her trainer should know more about her, so she should be smarter this time and could win.

(6) SILVIA LOUISE did well to win her last start and is a danger,

The same can also be said of (7) LEGEND HAS IT, who also has a winning chance.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(1) CRYSTAL STREAM is a course-and-distance winner but she has become very unreliable.

(4) SUPER NOIR was full of running when winning his penultimate start but did not repeat that performance last time.

(6) JACOB'S LADDER showed improvement last time but is really a better horse on the turf.

(5) MHLABENI is in good heart and must be considered.