Course and trip will suit Crimson Causeway

Here's a form analysis for Tuesday’s South Africa (Vaal)

RACE 1 (2,400M)

(4) APACHE GOLD did not seem to like the soft track in his last start. It may well be a soft track he encounters again but he does have a winning chance in a weak race.

(5) JAIPUR JEWEL seems a one-paced sort. But he could prefer this longer distance and should go close to winning.

(6) ZAVIAH has lost his way but is another that can win a weak race.

(2) VICEROY was well beaten last time. His best run was over this course and distance. He also has a winning chance.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(12) FULL ROYALTY showed promise on her debut. She can win a race like this.

(9) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS is making her debut and it would not be a surprise if it were a winning one.

(2) WONDERFUL ROCK is returning from a short break. She is battling to win, but is capable of earning some money.

(1) LA BANQUIERE probably needed her comeback run, so it is probably best forgotten. She was consistent before that and has a say.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(3) SING GIRL SING is returning from a break. If fit and well, she should be right there at the finish.

(12) TWICE AS WILD found only one runner too good last time. The filly has every chance of going one better if ridden with some patience.

(1) PIANTA has been only fair. She will need to improve to win but could do that to earn some money.

(5) DANCING DORA has not been beaten far in her three starts. She should like this longer distance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) FLYING BULL, who is in good heart, is overdue for another win.

(7) DAWN OF A NEW ERA and (8) WILLO’THEWISP have done enough to suggest they are not out of it.

(6) TOP WESSELTON is seeking a hat-trick of wins. But he is returning from a lengthy break. He has been gelded, which should benefit him.

(5) BEY SUYAY is in good form and should contest the finish.

RACE 5 (1,500M)

(1) DARK TRAVEL has been in good form. She may have finished seventh last Thursday, but she could turn her form around with improvement.

(2) WAYA YIRE is clearly better than her last run would suggest. The step-up in distance could well be what she has been looking for.

(4) WILLOW LANE finished a fair seventh last Thursday. See if the filly has picked up from there, although it is a quick back-up.

(8) SCOTTADITO was full of running when scoring last time. She could follow up in a weak field like this.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(5) LAST CHEER was making good inroads on (10) RABIA THE REBEL last week. Both have winning chances if they are in the same mood.

(6) THIS GENERATION, (7) MONSOON KENNY and (9) LIVERPOOL LEGEND are also quite capable of winning.

(3) PRINCESS KESH lacked a strong finish in her last two starts but could earn some money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) CRIMSON CAUSEWAY seemed to find the distance a bit long last time. He has a winning chance over a course and distance that should suit.

(2) TUSCAN WINTER does seem better than the last run would suggest and could surprise.

(9) RAMCHANDANI ROAD has some fair form of late and must be considered a possible winner.

(3) ANYTIME CHAMP finished last of eight last Thursday. But the colt won first-up two starts earlier. Watch for improvement.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) GIN AND TONIC was caught too far out of her ground in her comeback start and was an unlucky loser. Stripping fitter, she can go one better.

(1) GODDESS OF LIGHT looked an unlucky loser on debut but won her next race. She had to pull out all the stops that day. Hopefully, she has learnt from that experience. She is clearly talented and has a winning chance.

(7) FANTASY FLOWER has been consistent over this course and distance. She deserves another win.

(13) SAMOA has been consistent but just lacked the luck to win. Worth each-way.