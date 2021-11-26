Crazy Blues should set the right mood

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) CRAZY BLUES showed promise on debut. She is set to make good improvement and has secured the best draw. She has Anton Marcus, who is in top form.

(8) GLOBAL SECRET showed decent potential as a juvenile and ran a fair race after a rest. Her stable has come to hand.

The same can be said for the yard of (2) GOLDEN GROVE, who was beaten in a close finish as a juvenile. She has drawn alongside Crazy Blues in stall No. 2 and should make her run hard.

(11) MISS GIBSON and (9) CASHEW need to be taken seriously.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(13) FRENCH MASTERPIECE met a subsequent feature winner in his second start and then confirmed with a good run at this venue last time. But he is going further and has drawn badly.

(2) PURPLE OPERATOR can take full advantage of Gate 2, after racing from a wide draw in his last race. He could much prefer this longer trip on the turf.

(7) MAJESTIC POWER is coming along the right way and could improve enough to fight it out.

(1) BOMBAY CIRCUS was not far off him and was involved in a bumping match. He has drawn better, so could threaten.

(9) RED MAHOGANY rates the dark horse.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

The rested (6) THE GREEN GALLANT has run decent races on the Poly but has not rewarded followers with a win. He does come from far back on the Poly, which is not easy, and so he could much prefer the turf. Chance.

(3) PRINCE VIHAAN has also shown the potential needed to win but has been a tough ride as he jumps slowly but, more importantly, tends to overrace. Should he settle over this longer trip, he could be a big player.

(2) BUSH FIRE is also well bred and has scope for improvement. He has drawn well and races for a yard in good form.

(4) CORAL COPY and (12) GREY LINNGARI can earn some minor money.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) BLUE PLANET has been a bit costly to follow but must surely get it right sooner rather than later. He has plenty in his favour again and just needs to time it right.

Recent maiden winner (8) PAPA C won better than the margin suggested but is meeting a much better class. He could shape up to the task.

(7) RUN TO DENMARK and (10) ARROW'S MARK has finished ahead of Blue Planet on the Poly and, interestingly, have been dangerous on the turf as well. Both have the pace to be right there.

(3) QUERARI'S COWBOY signalled a return to form last time. From a good gate, he should fight for some stake money.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

All are high class but, at the weights, (1) TRISTFUL and (2) CROWN TOWERS stand out. The pair have met with the score 2-1 in favour of Crown Towers this year. While disappointing last time, things appeared to go wrong and can bounce back from a good gate. Tristful is deserving of a big-race success and this could be the starting point to a good season.

(6) G G'S DYNASTY sadly did not show much in the Charity Mile but, back home, could be in the mood again.

(4) GENTLEMAN'S WAGER could spoil it for Crown Towers if vying for the lead. He is another who can win it.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(5) MAQUETTE, (4) VARVACIOUS and (7) SWEET SYMPHONY are the leading lights. They fought out the finish the time they met at Scottsville.

Sweet Symphony could come out on top at the weights. She was beaten one length by Maquette and is 3.5kg better off. She was half a length behind Varvacious, who ran second there and is 4kg better off. But she has not drawn ideally which could make it interesting. Maquette, like Sweet Symphony, is racing after a rest and Varvacious, who has been in top form, could take advantage.

(3) VIVID JET can threaten.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) QUASIFORSURE was a tad disappointing after being beaten as the odds-on favourite in the Model Man Mile. But he had excuses and the 1,600m might have come too soon for the youngster. He has pole position and can make amends.

(8) SPIRIT OF MY FATE was beaten by about 3½ lengths by Quasiforsure and is now 5.5kg better off and looks a big threat.

On collateral form, he has work to do to fend off (4) TWO OF US and (14) WALTON HALL. But Walton Hall has a tough draw to overcome.

(9) HAPPY ARISTOCRAT is the dark horse. If he behaves and jumps well, he could surprise.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(4) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE caught the eye when finishing well but too late. He has not been reliable and is switching from Poly to turf. However, he deserves another chance.

(8) LORD VARYS turned in a smooth performance straight out the maidens. He is consistent at Greyville, so could keep going for the win.

(3) MR GONZALES has shown above-average ability but has had issues. He has drawn well after a rest and could teach them a lesson.

(10) SHAMPOMPO SHAMPIZI was dangerous last time and looks to have matured. He could prove effective over this distance.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(1) FAMILY FAVOURITE showed her first post-maiden run was all wrong with a much-improved last run. She can continue improving as she has drawn ideally.

(5) SOMEONE EXCITING has not been far off on the Poly and could relish being back on turf. She can mow them down.

(6) GRUE OF ICE and (11) MAGIC IN MOTION appear better than their last efforts and can only improve.

(4) IMBEJEJE has been sprinting well but could enjoy a less-frantic race over this longer trip. She may show more.