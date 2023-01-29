Crested Eagle set to soar with a lighter load

Race 1 (2,000m)

(1) TWICE AS PERFECT made marked improvement with blinkers. Back on the Poly, a repeat will see her go close again.

(5) PIXIE IN LOVE ran well last start with blinkers off. The filly has a chance if she stays.

(7) GIMME A DREAM is better than his last run suggests. The gelding has shown some improvement first-up on the Poly.

(4) SALIENT POINT was a close third at long odds last time. He has fair Poly form.



Race 2 (2,000m)

(5) HEY BILL is consistent and was a beaten favourite against stronger rivals last time. The drop in class should see him home first.

(2) RICCARDO finished a neck behind Hey Bill. Slightly better off on weights, he will go close again.

(4) QUESTION MASTER is way better than his last effort indicates. He goes well for jockey Jason Gates.

(1) LORD MINVER is never far back and has a light weight. He loves the Poly.



Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) CORSICAN looks the obvious choice. He has been consistent on the Poly and is distance suited. He will not get a beater chance to shed his maiden status.

Stablemate (1) MISTER LINCOLN started at long odds in his sprint debut and was a well-beaten third. Stepping up to a more suitable trip and with improvement, he is the biggest threat.

(2) DUKE OF AFRICA is lightly raced and is back after a short break. His best form has been on the Poly and he would not be a surprise winner.

(6) LAW COURT is also lightly raced but has shown some ability. The Poly could suit.



Race 4 (1,000m)

(5) ADDIENA won very well over the course and distance last start. She got a six-point rise in handicap but that should not stop her from scoring again.

There will be a good pace on from the jump with stable companions (6) MAGICALLEE and (1) PUFF OF SMOKE in the race. Puff Of Smoke has come good and has stable rider Kabelo Matsunyane aboard with a handy weight.

(2) RUSSIAN DOLL has yet to finish out of the money in four starts. Her best form is on the Poly. Although giving weight to all, she is the class horse and should put in another good effort.



Race 5 (1,400m)

(3) CRESTED EAGLE has not finished far behind in his recent outings. With a big drop in class, the gelding appears the one to beat with apprentice jockey Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg claim.

(1) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD is consistent but finally shed his maiden tag only at his last outing. He looks capable of scoring again now that he has struck winning form.

(4) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY has been dropping in the handicap and is overdue for another win. This is his best trip.

(7) GIAMBATTISTA comes from a very much in-form stable. Having won over this course and distance, he cannot be left out of any calculations.



Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) MOVIE MAGIC found traffic last run but his form before that was solid. The gelding is best over this course and trip.

(5) MAC HARDY was disappointing last run but now gets blinkers to spark him up. Lightly raced, he could still have more to come.

(7) QUIZ MASTER has been knocking on the door and is better off on weights with (4) CAPETOWN AFFAIR for a length’s beating. There should be very little between the two.



Race 7 (1,700m)

(4) ZAKHO was an impressive maiden winner when tried on the Poly and is returning from a short break. He stays the trip and looks progressive.

(3) ICE KINGDOM took time to get off the mark but both his recent wins were on the Poly, with two turf runs separating. He takes another step up in trip and a drop in class.

(1) BARBATTI shed his maiden tag last run. He is up in trip but has shown before that he could stay the extra distance.

(9) LOU LOU THE LEGEND is lightly raced and is having his second after a break. He is one to keep an eye on in the betting.