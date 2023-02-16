Cruise Control all geared up for another win

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) SUMMER ODYSSEY is consistent and eventually shed her maiden tag. She will probably do even better over a longer distance but should also go close to winning this race.

(2) FIRE GLOW was not far behind her on debut and, with the turnaround in weights, should be right there at the finish. The rest of this line-up are newcomers. Trainer Sharon Kotzen has done a lot better than normal with her juveniles and (3) GLOBAL RUSH will have the stable rider in the irons. Summer Odyssey is backed up by both (6) LONTANO and (7) SILENZIOSO and deserve respect for trainer Alan Greeff.

Race 2 (2,400m)

Since being sent over a longer distance, (1) POPPING CREASE was not beaten too far in the last four starts and does look the one to beat over this longer distance. Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson is raiding the Eastern Cape with filly (7) MEDLERS TART, who does look the main alternative to the favourite.

(2) SPACE EXPLORER makes his local debut and could start improving.

(5) JOE HARMAN is battling to win a race but could earn more stakesmoney for the connections.

Race 3 (2,400m)

(5) LIGHT WITHOUT has battled to get a second success to his name but, if he repeats his last run, he could have the measure of this field.

(1) HUMBLE TUNE has shown improvement of late and must be considered.

(2) EUPHORIC has become unreliable but is not out of it.

(4) MATSUYAMO ran on well from far back recently and could like the longer distance.

(6) CAPE BOUQUET did reasonably well in Gauteng and, making her stable debut, could win a race like this.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) MAGENTA is in good heart and looked an unlucky loser last week.

The last run of (1) AFRODITE was too weak for it to be a true reflection of her ability.

(2) YAYA MARIA is very consistent but it is tough to be confident in this type of race.

(3) MERCURIAL JET is battling to win a race and was a disappointment last week but could bounce back and score this week.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(3) BOLD RESOLVE continues in fair form and is course-and-distance suited. There are a few front-running types in this race and that could set up nicely to his style of finish. Stable companions of trainer Gavin Smith, (2) FERRARI ICE and (6) SLINGS AND ARROWS, have been at their very best lately and would not be surprise winners.

(1) MOUNT ANDERSON is best weighted under the conditions of this race but has not been at his best in recent runs.

Race 6 (1,600m)

More was expected last time from (11) CHRONICLESOFNANIA by some but she was not disgraced and, back in handicap conditions, must be considered, especially as she is course-and-distance suited.

(1) ANCESTRAL PRAYER put a disappointing penultimate run behind her with a good effort last time out and is overdue for a winning turn. The wide draw (No. 14) is a concern, though.

(4) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS is in good heart and deserves respect.

(5) ROSE OF BAYEUX was in very good form before a disappointing last run and should bounce back to a better performance.

(6) DEMIGOD is in good form and has a winning chance.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) CRUISE CONTROL has been very good on his home track and is clearly a top-class sprinter. He will be hard to beat over this track and trip.

(3) CLIFF TOP has turned his form around after some disappointing earlier form of the season. He is seeking a hat-trick and does look the biggest threat to Smith’s charge.

(4) STRANGER DANGER has not been as good this season as he was last season but is speedy and should be in the final shake-up.

(2) INHERIT THE RAIN has lost his way of late but could run on well if in the mood.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) MY AMI BEACH struggled a bit on the Polytrack lately but is clearly better on turf and is well suited by the course and distance of this race.

(2) GLOBETONIC has lost his way recently but could surprise.

(5) KUZNETSOV is unreliable but could pop up at decent odds.

(7) DROP OF TIME showed nice improvement on local debut and deserves respect.