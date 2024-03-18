Crutchley returns to New Zealand

Stephen Crutchley leading in his 26th and last Kranji winner, Sweet N Sour (Vlad Duric), in the Maiden race (1,200m) on March 17.

Stephen Crutchley may well hang the “gone fishing” sign on his stable door, except that he is not coming back.

The Kiwi horseman is literally changing tack, swopping riding tack for fishing tackle.

Instead of looking for the next rising star like Silo at Kranji, he will be hoping to reel in a different kind of catch off the coast of New Zealand’s North Island – fish.

The 56-year-old bade farewell to his short training career in Singapore on March 17, with already a foot in the door of his new venture back home, commercial fishing.

But, though Crutchley, who began training at Kranji in 2022 after years as assistant-trainer to the likes of Mark Walker and John O’Hara, has not been a regular visitor at the winner’s circle, he can pride himself on having chosen the right day to bow out a winner.

Sending out a team of five runners, he nailed that one last win – his 26th – with the aptly named Sweet N Sour ($17) in the $20,000 Maiden race (1,200m).

It was indeed a bittersweet moment for Crutchley despite the smiles among the group of owners gathered around him for one last photo, headed by main supporter, Toast Trusts’ Constance Cheng.

“It’s been a great journey. Of course, I’m also disappointed as this place has the best establishment in the world,” said Crutchley, referring to the demise of Singapore horse racing come Oct 5.

“To see it go is sad, not just for me, but for everyone, especially the owners who are so passionate about racing.”

Cheng is one of the driving forces behind a group of owners lobbying for an extension of time.

But, for Crutchley, regardless of the outcome, with only nine horses left on his books, his back was against the wall.

He has decided to join the two other trainers who have already called it quits because of the closure – Michael Clements and Shane Baertschiger – but not before getting his ducks in a row first.

“I’m going home to run a commercial fishing company from New Plymouth. It’s something that I’ve been dabbling in before I came here,” said Crutchley.

“It was a good time to get into it full-time, I’ve already got some ships and plan to get some more. I just need to complete my commercial fisherman licence.”

Crutchley will not sever all ties with horses – or Singapore for that matter. If anything, he is taking back with him his biggest catch, Singaporean wife Watie.

“I will still buy and sell horses,” said Crutchley, who first put himself on the Kranji map as the seller of Laurie Laxon’s Group-winning mare Makkura.

“I’ve got a few houses in New Zealand but the main one I’ll go to is at Marlborough Sounds. It’s a lovely house on the beach, Watie’s been there and she loves it.”

In the meantime, before he weighs anchor and sets sail for his new adventure, he still has the stable clearance on his plate and a few loose ends to tie.

While his best horse Silo’s future was secured early – Hong Kong – he has been able to find a new home for all his horses bar one.

“All Toast Trusts horses will go to Daniel Meagher, except for two, Pride Of Love and Makkura’s unraced son, He’s My Halo. They’ll go to James Peters,” said Crutchley.

“Fame Star will run his last race in a Class 2 race (1,400m) on March 30. He will then go to New Zealand where he will keep racing.

“I haven’t discussed with Lucky Stable about Super Bowl yet. Regardless, we would have moved out by the end of the month.

“Dan’s very good at taking over horses, especially young ones like this winner Sweet N Sour.

“I expected a good run from him today, but having Vlad (Duric) on board makes a big difference.”

The win on Sweet N Sour also supplied the Australian jockey with the middle pin of a hat-trick of victories, leading up to his 700th Kranji win milestone with Pacific Spirit at his next ride.

From barrier No. 1, Sweet N Sour, a Brazilian-bred entire, railed through to grab the lead 800m out, never to surrender it thereafter.

“I haven’t ridden a lot for Stephen but I’ve teamed up with him on Silo. My strike rate with him is 80 per cent in the last five rides, but of course, they’re all on his prep,” said Duric, who also won twice on Silo and once on Seamlessly for the stable.

“When he puts me on a horse, it’s usually a good chance like today’s. It’s sad to see him leave, I wish him all the best.”

manyan@sph.com.sg