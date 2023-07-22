Cue The Rebel is hard to beat

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) DYNALLEY made a pleasing debut over this course and distance when nearly winning. He could be hard to oppose.

(9) YANNAKIS has run two encouraging races and can go close to getting it all right.

(15) THISISWHATITMEANS must be respected and included in most bets and (8) SWEEPER KEEPER caught the eye on debut and is expected to improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(10) CUE THE REBEL made a sparkling debut on the Highveld when finishing second to Captain Tik Tok and can go one better. Hard to beat.

(6) ARVERNI PRINCESS might not have relished the trip last time. Back to the sprinting distance, she could bounce right back to best.

(2) PRINCESS ARLOWE and (5) DYMONDIA are worth considering for the quartet.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(11) FREEDOM SQUARE improved at the second time of asking. Whoever beats her, will win.

(2) APPROACHABLE LASS can bounce back to best in this, back over shorter – chance.

(13) CAPTAIN MARVEL is another who can be forgiven for her last effort. Strong place chance.

(5) SUMIKO is an interesting runner and can improve to get much closer now.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(10) VAN MEIJEL finished fifth on debut. Rates the one they all have to fear the most.

(7) GIVE US A SMILE has raced in some strong races and can go close in this.

(8) BRISTOL HERCULES should make his presence felt – respect and include.

(5) TICKALOX could be the long shot place value for the quartet.

Race 5 (1,950m)

(1) PONTE PIETRA is well above average and is confidently selected to reel off the hat-trick.

(3) BOUNDLESS BASH is holding form. Nearly got it all right last time. Should be right there again.

(4) CAPE EAGLE has solid form and ran an absolute cracker behind eventual Durban July winner Winchester Mansion.(5) THE KOP is a must for trifectas and quartets.

Race 6 (1,950m)

(6) FASHIONIGMA is taking time to win again but is never too far off. Strong each-way claims.

(8) MANIC MONDAY has solid form, barring the one below-par effort three runs back.

(3) MYSTERIOUS GIRL could be the place value as well as (5) TOP TEN who ran some fair races but is a bit tough to predict.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) PALM BREEZE has been showing overall solid form. She can threaten.

(9) CINNAMON BLUSH is taking time to win again but is ultra-consistent and earning for the team. She should win very soon and it could well be today – big runner.

(3) ASPOESTERTJIE won a gutsy race last time, beating Palm Breeze. Big run in store.

(6) NOBLE STORM won over 1,400m two runs back. Keep safe.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) CANFORD ICE tries the mile and gets the best starting gate. Serino Moodley takes the ride for the first time. Looks ready to win.

(5) WARHAWK BOMBER has improved a lot. Can give plenty cheek and is a must for all bets.

(12) SWIFT NICKS is improving with racing and comes from an in-form yard. He could be the place value and (7) JET BUND could lurk into the back end of the quartet.