Cup to Romantic Warrior again

Romantic Warrior (James McDonald) staving off Luxembourg (No. 1, Ryan Moore) for his back-to-back Group 1 Hong Kong Cup (2,000m).

HONG KONG - The queries about Romantic Warrior going back-to-back in the HK$36 million (S$6.2 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) six weeks after his Cox Plate heroics were answered in no uncertain terms with another gutsy win at Sha Tin on Dec 10.

The Irish-bred five-year-old became the first Hong Kong horse to win one leg of Australian racing’s Grand Slam (the rest are the Melbourne Cup, Caulfield Cup and Golden Slipper).

The son of Acclamation had to do it the hard way down the Moonee Valley straight to outslug Mr Brightside by a nose on the line.

But trainer Danny Shum and jockey James McDonald never lost faith in their champion’s ability to take on another stellar international field for a repeat act.

The 2.3 favourite had to, however, dig deep again to score in another blanket finish, except that he drew first blood this time by hitting the front at the 300m.

Hishi Iguazu (Joao Moreira), Luxembourg (Ryan Moore) and Straight Arron (Vincent Ho) closed in, but he did not buckle.

Luxembourg lunged, but missed out by a short head, with Hishi Iguazu, another nose away in third.

Straight Arron snuck up along the rails to grab fourth, another 3/4-length away.

McDonald, who was also aboard at Romantic Warrior’s first Hong Kong Cup win in 2022, has fast become his No. 1 fan.

The six-time Sydney champion jockey rated the latest triumph as even better than his historic Cox Plate success.

“He’s had the trip to Australia but this is his best win,” said the Kiwi.

“He’s one of the toughest horses I’ve ever ridden. He’s so easy to ride, his heart is as big as a lion’s.

“I’ve probably been the most nervous riding this horse today, to be honest. It was an unknown coming back from Australia.

“He had a really tough run in the Cox Plate and the Turnbull.

“But his work has been good, and I thought that he would show his champion qualities and his phenomenal will to win.

“I’m so humbled to be associated with a horse like that.”

Shum was also pinching himself about the whirlwind journey his “warrior” has swept him on.

“He had such a tough race in Australia, he had a 10-hour flight and two weeks of quarantine,” said the Hong Kong trainer.

“It wasn’t easy at all but, luckily, he’s a real warrior.”

manyan@sph.com.sg