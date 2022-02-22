Cyber Time could be heading for the big time

Here's a form analysis of Wednesday’s South Africa (Scottsville):

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(13) ONLY HEARTS was most unlucky not to win her second start after coming in for solid betting support. She will be hard to beat if everything goes right this time.

(7) GET IN THE Q and (11) QUANABI are two fillies who are in form and should be forward.

(1) SABATINI also needs to be watched.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) SPECIALLY SELECTED had excuses when trying the Poly. He will be at a peak in his third run after a rest.

(8) NDAKA was most unlucky when not getting his nose down first. Specially Selected just beat him when they met, so it should get close again.

(5) KING’S SPEAR was making his local debut when he was beaten by just 3/4 lengths. He should improve as he now knows the track.

(2) GLOBAL PATH, (4) SHOT OF COURAGE and (11) NEW ORLEANS need to be considered.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(10) NOBLE STORM played up last time and that put paid to her chances. However, she ran well. If she behaves, she can win.

(9) RUN AGAIN finished just behind Noble Storm in her second start. She is also bred to enjoy the longer trip and could make a race of it.

(11) BAY OF DREAMS came back to form after a rest, running on well to finish second behind a runaway winner. She has performed nicely on the turf and may enjoy this longer straight.

(6) MIA SOPHIA and (1) BRASS LASSI must be respected from better gates.

RACE 4 (1,750M)

After running second in a slightly tougher maiden last time, (5) FEARLESS KITTY finished ahead of (3) VICTORY VISION. She looks to be the form choice. The trip could stretch her but she will start as the rightful favourite.

Victory Vision could steal it from the front if allowed to dictate her own fractions.

(7) TEMPELHOFF was not far behind Fearless Kitty when they met and is weighted to reverse the result. Needs to be taken seriously.

RACE 5 (1,750M)

(5) CLEAN SLATE was not disgraced in the Western Cape and could be the one with most scope for improvement.

(1) NAPOLEON disappointed a little but has been trying different tactics. If he gets the race run to suit, he can open his account.

(7) HEAD GARDENER has shown potential. Finishing runner-up in his last two on the Poly, he could mow them down switching to grass.

(2) TRITON was a short head behind Billy Bazooka a few runs back and the latter won a decent race at this venue recently.

RACE 6 (1,950M)

(5) CYBER TIME was most impressive when switching to this track last time. He looks a decent individual in the making and could pass this test with improvement to come.

(6) CHEWBACA was in good form last year, running crackers from wide draws. He would be deserving and can improve coming from off the pace.

(2) BILLY BAZOOKA won better than the margin suggests and could hold off (7) HEY BILL and (1) A WHOLE NEW WORLD.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(9) SIR MICHAEL was unlucky not to pick up a listed feature at this venue and looks best. He could finally land a deserved victory.

(7) TARANTINO will enjoy the longer straight – even if he will be trying it for the first time.

(8) MASTER OF DESTINY is on the rise and could take this step up in class in his stride.

(1) NEWS STREAM was not at his best when beaten for the second time by Sir Michael. He has the top draw and could threaten.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) SASHAY AWAY showed class in winning a strong race on handicap debut. She is a well-bred sort that should enjoy a fast pace, kicking on at the right time.

(7) AREA FIFTY ONE brings fair West Cape form. She could make a promising local debut.

(3) ETHIOPIAN QUEEN is rounding into her best form and has a decent draw this time. She can make a race of it.

(9) PRINCESS DONELLY impressed but has not drawn as well. Will have to fight to win.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(12) BERNIE’S DREAM is in good form and a win would be deserving.

(11) CAPTAIN WHO looks the next best but is drawn towards the outside.

(4) BEECHAMWOOD BOY boasts a strong finish and should enjoy a fast pace. Recent maiden winner (7) PASSAGE OF POWER also has scope for improvement.