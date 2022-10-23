Cyclone makes landfall at Kranji

Promising stayer Cyclone (Manoel Nunes) keeping a healthy margin on his rivals at his maiden Kranji win on Saturday.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons could throw a little fist pump as Cyclone crossed the line first at his second Kranji start on Saturday.

It was mission accomplished as a win in the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,400m was all or nothing for the Singapore Gold Cup hopeful.

But the Australian handler and the Buffalo Stable will still sweat over how “generous” the handicappers will get when they sit down with their calculators on Monday.

Cyclone, who is on 74 points, needs a minimum of six points to leapfrog from his 18th spot in the Singapore Gold Cup order of entry to 16th. The capacity field for the $1 million Group 1 feature over 2,000m on Nov 19 is 16 runners.

Nothing is cast in stone as yet, especially within the fringe area where other permutations and combinations will still be at play in the next four weeks.

Fitzsimmons himself has another two in the mix on 79 points, the recently upgraded Mr Black Back (earned six points for a win on Oct 15) and In All His Glory. Stable banner Relentless (86) and Trumpy (85) are already in the safe zone.

The final field is out of Fitzsimmons’ hands. But he could certainly give himself a pat on the back for a job well done with Cyclone.

“He does my head in this horse. He came two months later than we hoped,” said Fitzsimmons in reference to the well-documented delay in the Pierro five-year-old’s arrival due to quarantine issues.

“From there, we had to try and chase after his fitness, there was a lot of pressure.

“He’s a real quality horse, and is probably only 75 or 85 per cent fit, but he got a beautiful run from Manoel (Nunes).

“He’s a chance to get into the Gold Cup now. Hopefully we can get him fit and ready for that race.

“The longer the better for him. He’s a 1,800m to 2,000m horse.”

Cyclone, who won two races (1,400m and 1,800m) as Wheelhouse for Sydney premier trainer Chris Waller, began smartly from his middle gate to settle into the box seat behind expected leader Red Ocean (Wong Chin Chuen).

All 12 runners galloped on the bridle at an even tempo until the 600m when Red Ocean cranked it up a notch. Outsider Quadcopter (Zyrul Nor Azman) levelled up with Red Ocean, but both horses were weary-legged soon after.

As Red Ocean rolled off and vanished from the race, a dream run on the rails presented for Cyclone. The $15 favourite shot through right on cue.

A few strides behind on the grandstand side, Quarterback (Vlad Duric) launched at the same time, but could only come within ½-length of Cyclone in second spot. From last, Cyclone’s stablemate Boomba (Jake Bayliss) issued a late challenge to share third place with Stenmark (Jamil Sarwi) another ¾-lengths away.

Given the earlier easy mid-race sectionals, the winning time was a moderate 1min 22.84sec for the 1,400m on the long course.

Nunes actually revealed that the race did not quite pan out the way he had envisaged.

“I intended to race him quieter, but he jumped so well and put himself there,” said the Brazilian jockey, who is already booked on Relentless in the Singapore Gold Cup.

“I was in a lovely spot behind Shane’s (Baertschiger) horse (Red Ocean) who was the horse to beat. My horse was travelling very well and was very comfortable.

“When the leader moved from the rails, I probably hit the front a bit early, but no choice. I just had to keep my space.

“He won on class today as he was not 100 per cent fit. He’s a lovely horse with a good future here.”

A fourth Singapore champion jockey title is all but sealed and delivered for Nunes, after he brought up another treble with two odds-on favourites, Super Salute ($9) and Street Of Dreams ($9).

Mathematically, Wong can still bridge the chasm that has now widened to 30 winners (69 versus 39), but realistically, he is picking up silver.

The Malaysian has a buffer of 12 wins on former four-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric, but the Australian heavyweight rider has been the real mover and shaker since he made a surprise Kranji comeback in June.

Starting right from the bottom of the ladder, in only 95 rides, he has chalked up 27 winners, the latest two from his double on Knight Love ($21) and Kinabalu Love ($20). It makes for an outstanding strike rate of 28.4 per cent, which is marginally inferior only to Nunes’ 28.6 per cent.

The final podium to 2022 is not fully shaped yet, but if those two top guns are back in 2023, it sets the stage for a mouth-watering clash for the ages.