Dad Leck proud as punch

Clyde Leck with his trainer-father Charles, a former Singapore and Macau champion, after scoring on Vulcan.

To Charles Leck, his son Clyde charted his own destiny in his phenomemal 2022 season – but not without a bit of a push from daddy towards the tailend.

The master trainer, who has applied the polish to many past champion apprentices like Alan Ng, Mark Ewe and Troy See, could only offer guidance on and off the track to arguably his best student.

In September, it was job done with Clyde in front and daylight behind among his peers.

But, when it dawned on the former three-time Singapore champion trainer that his progeny had a great shot at also knocking down his seniors, his racing brain kicked in.

“After the first four months of the year, we were planning to help him win the apprentice title – not the overall championship,” said the 60-year-old horseman.

“We actually started late. In January and February, we returned to Singapore to celebrate Chinese New Year for our yearly break.

“It was only in February that I had my first winner. He started to ride winners, too, but I was still not thinking he’d be there until the fourth month.

“For the senior title, Lai Lai (Laercio) de Souza was always in front. In June-July, he was on fire.

“But, as demand grew for Clyde, he was riding so well, and kept chalking up winners.

“He rode six winners three times, a five-timer twice, and a few trebles. Once, he had nine winners in one month, then eight winners the next month.

“Seven months into the year, with the momentum he had gained, that was when he started to draw away from Lai Lai.

“He got a lot of support from other trainers. We thought he might stand a chance of winning the overall title.

“That was when I started to space my runners and time them for him. Coming into September, I knew he had a good chance of bagging the two titles.”

Though the Brazilian jockey was safely held, it was not long before another threat loomed.

“Rueven (Ravindra) came into the picture with six winners in Ipoh and got close to Clyde,” said Leck.

“I just told Clyde to take it easy and be focused, just ride well for the stable and owners. The plan was to space the runners and he did it without any pressure.

“It got quite exciting. But, when Clyde put in five winners, then a six-timer, he never looked back.”

Winners aside, Leck measures his son’s accomplishment by a factor often overlooked. He did not visit the stewards’ room all year.

“He didn’t even get a careless riding charge. It’s a splendid record, he doesn’t put people in danger,” he said.

“He also won 72 races, starting as a 4kg to 1kg claimer.

“He won’t get as many opportunities in 2023, but it’s amazing how he has become a competent rider in only 18 months.

While Leck himself finished second to Cheng Han Yong in the trainers’ battle, he was happier for the other “C Leck” on the Malaysian racecards.

“This is not about me, it’s all about Clyde,” he said.

“But, in saying this, I’ve broken my own record with 74 winners. I did my best with 72 winners at my third year (2018), beaten by Richard Lines – I’m glad I finished ahead of him this time.”