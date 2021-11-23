Daleel can score again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(10) TASTE MAKER showed improvement last time and must be considered.

(5) GRAYSWOOD PINK tired late last time. She may well just be better over this shorter trip.

(1) PRINCESS OF WINTER returned to form last start. She could go one better.

(2) ALLOWAY GROVE could earn some money if showing her best side.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) STAY THE COURSE ran some nice races without winning for trainer Sean Tarry in Gauteng. He looks the one to beat now under Gavin Smith.

(3) ARIZONA SKY is coming off a good run on the turf. She is now racing on the Poly.

(2) LORD MARMITE could earn some money if in the mood.

(4) ON THE WARPATH should be in the mix.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(1) VISION ON ICE is getting closer. She can beat these rivals with S'manga Khumalo aboard.

(3) CRAFTY HEART is improving and could be a danger.

(4) WICHITA has some fair recent form and could earn more money.

(2) FORT SNOW did not show much on local debut but could make vast improvement.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) LAST OF LEGEND ran on well on local debut in a stronger field. He is trying the Polytrack and giving weight to his rivals.

(6) SUPER NOIR was full of running when scoring earlier this month.

(9) BOLD STRIKE is battling to win but could place.

(11) CHARLIE MCCREEVY is in good form. The trip suits.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) AMERICAN LANDING has been a disappointment on this surface but is not out of it.

(9) GOLD ROCK is up in class. He likes this surface. Respect.

(4) PHIL'S POWER has been very good over this course and distance.

(10) NAMAQUALAND makes a local debut and deserves respect.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) SILENT OBSERVER is arguably better on the turf and has a winning chance.

(3) QUE CORSAS deserves another win. She runs well under jockey Greg Cheyne.

(4) VOLTRON did not show much on this surface on local debut but could improve with blinkers.

(11) SATARA has been only been modest but could be ready to improve.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) INHERIT THE RAIN's last victory on the turf suggests there are more wins to come.

(3) WILLIAMS LAND has improved under Smith and deserves the utmost respect.

(4) CROWN GUARDIAN returns from a break and must be considered.

(9) EVIES FIRST has put in mostly good runs all year.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) DALEEL is coming off a solid win. The runner-up has franked the form by winning twice.

(7) THE GHAN and (12) THE SANDS are in good heart.

(6) LIFE ON MARS is holding form.