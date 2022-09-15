Dame Of Flames is red-hot for winning show

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) GIRL SCOUT showed vast improvement when fourth last time. This race looks weaker and she could be the one to beat.

(2) WONDER WOMAN is a long-time battling maiden but does have a winning chance.

(5) CHAMPAGNE CHARLIE has improved with each local run. She is back on the turf though.

(6) BEGONIA was well beaten last time and is clearly unreliable but at her best is not out of it.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) YEMAYA was not beaten far in both of her runs on the Polytrack and could show improvement trying the turf this time.

(3) SPRING FEVER is coming off a disappointing performance but could earn some money.

(4) ECHOES OF WINTER is unreliable but could run a place.

(5) FLOWERS OF NIKE quickened nicely last time and should fight out the finish once again.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) HEATHCLIFF has been a bit unreliable so far but on his best form he is the one to beat.

(1) INDY VIEW showed promise on his turf debut. He has held that form pretty well on the Polytrack and should finish well again.

(3) DOUGLAS DEVASTATOR showed improvement last time.

This is a tougher race but there could be further improvement forthcoming.

(4) PRINCE OF HEAVEN tries further and could earn some minor money.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(1) DIVINE ODYSSEY may have found 1,900m on the Polytrack a touch short.

His local form before that is very good and he has no problems with this course and distance.

(4) FIND ME UNAFRAID and (3) ANCIENT TIMES have had their own battles recently and both could trouble Divine Odyssey.

(2) JAEGER MOON was a bit of a disappointment last season but could try and make all the running and he has beaten most of these rivals.

RACE 5 (1,500M)

(1) DAME OF FLAMES is coming off two fair runs in stronger company than these rivals and back in a handicap, she could be the one to beat.

(2) AND WE DANCED returned to form with a decent run last time and has a winning chance.

(7) DANCING GIRL has very good recent form but is probably at her best on the Polytrack.

(11) ANATURA is clearly unreliable but is also not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) DOUBLE DESTINY did not show her usual strong finish last time.

She has quickened well in her races on a straight course and has a winning chance.

(2) AFTERNOON TEA is unreliable but is also course-and-distance suited.

(5) RIGHT CHOICE probably needed her last run and could show vast improvement.

(6) PAM’S PRINCESS usually gives of her best and has a winning chance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) KHAYA’S HOPE only has the debut win to his name but it is his habit of hanging under pressure that has cost him dearly. He should contest the finish.

(2) CELTILLUS returns from a break and could finish in the money.

(4) ROCK GARDEN probably needed his last run on the Polytrack and will like being back on the turf.

(6) CLIFF TOP is a high-class sort when in the mood and we look forward to his three-year-old campaign.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) SANCTITY is in good form and is course-and-distance suited. With the right run, he could win.

(6) ABSOLU NOIR quickened nicely to win his penultimate start but did not show that form last time.

(8) BETHEL shows pace and could be ready for a big run. A main danger to Sanctity.

(9) VERIFIED won nicely last time and could overcome his penalty.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) GODDESS OF LIGHT could be the surprise package returning to the turf after a modest local Polytrack debut. If in the mood, she could win this.

(2) JEAN PAUL is unreliable but does run well over this course and distance.

(4) PSYCHEDELIC ERIC has some good recent form on the Polytrack and must be considered.

(9) GAUL RULER may have just needed his local debut and this looks a race where he can return to winning form.