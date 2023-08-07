Dance Variety to put up another top show

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) PONTE VECCHIO, (2) HEAD GIRL and (8) LADY RENEE will be competitive, given their form and experience. Ponte Vecchio’s last two starts were quite good.

But newly turned three-year-old (5) TRIPTOTHEWOODS is improving and will not need to have made a great deal of progress from her last start to have their measure.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(4) GAINSFORD capitalised on his reduced rating by winning over this trip last time. On the evidence of that win, a seven-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from following up. (1) FIREALLEY and (6) SACHDEV remain consistent. They should make their presence felt.(5) TRIPLE TIME and (2) LINEBACKER are better than their recent “flat” outings suggest. The duo remain capable of staking their claims, too.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) LEXICAN POINT, (4) APACHE CHIEF, (6) GET IMPRESSED (gelded), (8) PLUS FOUR and (11) LIGHTNING GLOW are likely to improve after their promising debuts to make this competitive.

(2) STARS IN HEAVEN and (7) GOLDEN GREY also have the form and experience to have their say.

Despite a disappointing last start, for which he had legitimate excuses, (5) GO IT ALONE is also capable of fighting for victory, based on the form of his debut outing when finishing a close fourth.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) RED WILLIAM and (13) WILLIAM THE RED have been beating around the bush. Both are likely to get involved with progress.

(9) NO APOLOGIES is doing just that and could have even more to offer over this trip.

(10) RAINBOW COLOURS is capable but is inconsistent.

(7) ALL ABOUT RONNIE should have a say if confirming the improvement of his last start.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(5) WOMAN’S WORLD would not be a maiden for much longer. She should go one better.

(7) FLAMBOYANT FLYER was not beaten far by Woman’s World last time. She ran on from a long way back. The danger.

(9) MOTHERSHIP could pose a threat to the pair, given her recent improvement.

(4) GODDEX APHAEA was third at her penultimate start. Can include in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(8) QUE SHIRAZ renews rivalry with (6) TOTHEMOONANDBACK and (10) MAX THE OTTER and is capable of confirming his superiority despite the weight turnaround.

(9) KATSU is likely to have more to offer with improved fitness.

(2) NTABAZONDI and (4) GLOBAL ALLY could get into the picture.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(2) MACHETE MAN continues to improve but can find it tough under another penalty to extend his run of victories to four in a row. However, his last three successes were with 58.5kg to 61.5kg.

(3) SUDDEN SONG, (6) CORONATION TIME and (8) NIGHT RULER are closely matched on form and there is little among the trio on these terms.

The best-weighted (4) LOVE IS A ROSE takes on male opposition. But she is well in under the conditions and can follow up her last-start feature win.

Race 8 (1,250m)

(2) DANCE VARIETY was rewarded for his consistency last time, scoring over 1,200m. The gelding ought to remain competitive despite a penalty.

(5) DEAN STREET and (8) WYAG are likely to pose more of a threat on revised terms. Wyag could represent the value and is worth siding with, given his superior course experience and record at this venue.

(4) HAMMIES HERO caught the eye last time and should have a say if making any improvement.

(7) SONIC BURST and (10) DOUBLE CHARGE are consistent. It would be dangerous to ignore their chances.

Race 9 (1,250m)

(7) ALL ABOUT AL has returned to form and makes most appeal.

(9) GALLIC DREAM and (10) YAMADORI are unexposed three-year-old colts likely to improve, so ought to be competitive.

Gallic Dream has been off since his two-year-old maiden success but is preferred, given how the form of that win has worked out.

(1) MOYA WA LALIGA arrives from KwaZulu-Natal after winning his last two starts. He has the ability to land a hat-trick.

(14) CAFE CULTURE and (12) NIGHT TIGER are capable of staking their claims.