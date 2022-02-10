Dancing Light set for two from two

Dancing Light, winning his Kranji debut race on Jan 8, giving jockey Manoel Nunes an armchair ride in the Restricted Maiden race over 1,100m.

If you did not know better, you would have thought it was the Tim Fitzsimmons Day at trackwork yesterday morning.

The in-form trainer, who has sent out seven winners this season, paraded a galaxy of his Sunday stars and they all looked in rattling form.

Out there was Dancing Light. He who won on debut just a week ago, was “dancing” and “light” on his feet when reeling off the 600m in 39.8sec.

Lucky Jinsha was equally stunning. Chasing a four-bagger, he ran out the trip in an easy 41.2sec.

Gold Cut, who found one to beat in his two runs to date, kept up the good work, running the 600m in 38.8sec while seasoned campaigners Don De La Vega and Fireworks continued to impress with 39.8sec and 37.8sec hit-outs respectively.

Fitzsimmons has more talents lined up on Sunday but, for now, these appear to be the cream of the crop.

Taking it from the top, Dancing Light could have the floor all to himself in the last race on Sunday.

The way he ran his rivals ragged on debut on Jan 8 was a thing of beauty. With Manoel Nunes on the reins, he skipped to the front at the get-go and never surrendered the lead.

In the cool hands of the Brazilian ace, he always held an advantage and eventually coasted in by almost a length and a half.

Fitzsimmons sent him to the trials last Thursday and we saw the fighting side of him.

Although taking the lead at the 650m mark, he had to stave off a serious challenge from Greatham Girl to get the verdict by a nose.

That day, he ran out the 1,000m trip in a not-too-shabby time of 60.19sec.

Dancing Light is on the improve and a bet on him could be a good way to end the day’s racing.

Lucky Jinsha needs little introduction. He is already the punters’ pal and his stock could soar even more after Race 11.

So too, his bank balance.

Right now it stands at $93,000 and loose change. It will bust $100,000 after Sunday.

Lucky Jinsha won his last three races by a total of 12.8 lengths – helped in part by that 51/2-length win over Royalty at his last start.

Lucky Jinsha is not just lucky. He is smart and he could be anything – even a Class 3 winner.

As for Gold Cut, his sire is Reward For Effort. It could easily be a label plastered on the stable door for the four-year-old.

Two starts and two second-place finishes. Right now, that is his claim to fame. He deserves better. Like a reward for effort.

Forget that last outing. He was whacked out of sight by South Of The River.

Go on his Kranji debut which was in early November.

That day, in an Open Maiden event over the flying 1,000m, he tried to lead all the way but was caught close home by High Water.

Gold Cut trialled like a winner on Jan 31 and, to be competitive, he needs only to bring that trial and track form to the races on Sunday.

The very experienced Don De La Vega and Fireworks will see action in Races 4 and 7 respectively and both deserve some extra scrutiny.

Both have good recent form.

Don De La Vega ran third to Sun Ace and Malibu Beach at his last start, finishing less than a length behind the winner.

Track and trip will suit him as he has won over 1,600m on grass. He could turn the tables on both horses who beat him on Jan 15.

Fireworks will be having his first run in the 2022 season. His last race was on Nov 14 when fourth to First Chief.

With three trials and yesterday’s hit-out under his girth, he could do some damage to the leading contenders.

Gallops by Sunday’s runners:

RACE 1

Ironclad (CC Wong) pace work.

RACE 2

Gold Cut H 38.8. Melody Fair 39.3. Supernatural 43.3. Angel Baby H (M Zaki) 38.6.

RACE 3

Sky Eye H (M Nunes) 37.1. Surfie Boy (Wong) 39.4. Attila H

(M Kellady) 37.7.

Always Innocent (Kellady) 45.

RACE 4

Don De La Vega H 39.8. Ima 44.2.

RACE 5

Big Fortune 36.8.

RACE 6

Preditor (Kellady) 37.4. King’s Command (Zaki) 37.7. Passport To Rome (Kellady) 37.8.

RACE 7

Fireworks H (Nunes) 37.8.

RACE 8

War Warrior H (Nunes) 34.4.

RACE 10

Kwazii 37.8. Prodigal H 39.4.

Split Second (WH Kok) 40.3.

RACE 11

My Man H (Chavez) 34.4.

Be Bee (Zaki) 37.8. Lucky Jinsha H 41.2.

RACE 12

Be You H (Kellady) 38.6. Dancing Light H 39.8.

Mr Hooper (Wong) 40.6.