Data shows Analytic ready for first victory

Race 1 (1,000m)

Many well-bred newcomers in action and it is prudent to monitor the market. (12) THREE COINS is a half-sister to Grade 1 runner-up Ciao Bella out of Grade 1-winning Bela-Bela, but best to follow the betting moves. (3) TRIPTOTHEWOODS ran well in open company and that was also in heavy going. She should run a decent race. (10) WINTER RAINFALL did not show much on debut but could have made any amount of improvement during a layoff. (4) DE JANEIRO has much experience and has not drawn badly. She can earn a prize.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Justin Snaith saddles three scopey fillies and could dominate.(3) SUN SPECTACULAR was eye-catching on debut and should come on in leaps and bounds. She receives 3kg from stablemate (10) BELOW DECK, who won second-up despite racing greenly. Below Deck is also dropping in distance but is heading for better things. Snaith’s (5) MONTREAL is the third pick. (2) UNCONQUERABLE LADY was tried in a feature after a rest but looked to have needed the run. She could be dangerous back on good ground.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) PARATROOPER did not run to form last time and has much to get by on that attempt. But he may be best down the straight for now and could turn it around. (8) SPRING PALACE was tagged very late by (2) MY GOLLY MOLLY but is 3kg better off and the drop in distance could suit. (7) HLUHLUWE and (10) MONUMENTAL were not far off in that race. Both may have been better served by different tactics. Hluhluwe may go better racing up front while Monumental may be better switched off.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(10) PONTE VECCHIO popped up with a decent run again last time and, in a race low on form, should run well. (11) GRADUATION TIME improved with blinkers but has also drawn towards the outside and may have his work cut out (1) SEEKING THE LIFE is related to high-class sorts and could attract support from gate 1. (4) CABARET has a pedigree full of speed and looks well placed.

Race 5 (1,400m)

It looks to be between (5) SNOW PILOT and (8) OLIVER. Snow Pilot will have gained valuable experience against his elders last time. The juvenile has run well in all starts and can score his overdue maiden win. Oliver turned in his best performance when beaten a neck and can go one better if ready after a rest. (7) LADY MAJORCA tired late after showing good pace second-up. She is bred to enjoy the trip. (4) ETOILEFILLANTE did not show much on debut but is a well-bred individual who may show a lot more this time.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) ANALYTIC is due for her first success. She was beaten by only a neck last time – her third start – and has drawn well again. She was third second-up. (6) EPIKLEROS was second to a promising individual and could show the strength of that form. She is by Master Of My Fate and should be effective over the distance. (2) WOMAN’S WORLD was not far off Analytic. With a bit of luck, the filly could fight it out. (13) GO LIKE FLO could be dangerous if she overcomes her draw.

Race 7 (1,600m)

It would be great to see (3) LINEBACKER come back to his best and capture another feature. He ran an encouraging race last time and is well weighted. (8) FIREALLEY finished ahead of Linebacker and it was a hard-fought second after dictating matters last time. He would be deserving. (4) SUGAR MOUNTAIN seems to be getting better with age and goes for a hat-trick. He could go on to better things. (11) SPEED MACHINE is overdue and was not far off in his last two starts. He will need to overcome the widest gate but wet going could aid his chances.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(12) PHILOSOPHISE enjoyed this trip a few runs back, winning well. She has held form since and may notch up another success but has to overcome the widest gate. (6) METAR is another who is knocking on the door. She did very well from a wide draw in her last start and has now been given a decent gate. (5) CLOUD CHASER did not run badly after just winning her maiden. The well-bred filly can make further improvement. (4) SYMPHONY OF LIGHT races as if capable over this distance and could run on best. (2) ISLAND TREASURE is holding form but has yet to win over the distance.

Race 9 (1,950m)

(7) MUCHO DINERO promised much earlier, so much so that he was tried in the Grade 1 Splashout Cape Derby. He ran a fair race after being gelded and is the one to watch. (2) NIGHT RULER, a half-brother to legend Jet Dark, is in good form and should have every chance. (5) ROYAL WATCH has also been consistent and will be having his third run after a rest, so a peak effort can be expected. (4) FLOWER OF SAIGON could be the stable-elect on riding arrangements, with champion jockey-elect Keagan de Melo taking the ride. She should also run a big race on form.