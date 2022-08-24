Dawnofanewday is overdue for another win

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(10) FORGED IN ICE does not have the best of draws but does have the best form. She goes very well on the Poly and, with a 1.5kg allowance, she could prove hard to hold off.

(9) NAMIBSROOS has drawn alongside. She has had two outings for her new stable and the extra distance should suit.

(6) QUANABI found another leg in the soft last start. The switch to the Poly could suit and she goes well this trip.

(2) FASHIONIGMA goes well on the Poly and has not been far back when trying further. Not out of it.

RACE 2 (1,700M)

(7) WITHOUT QUESTION was a beaten favourite last run when well supported in the betting. He makes his Poly debut but should much prefer this trip.

(3) ROCK FALL having his second run for his new stable and making his Poly debut. He has improved with each outing.

(1) RAVENS SWORD looked held by Rock Fall on his last effort, but the shorter trip could be in his favour and he can turn the tables.

(2) PIRATE PRINCE made a promising debut for his new stable on his Poly debut and is not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) DANILO DANILOVITCH was not far back in a feature last start. The drop in trip and the extra furlong could see him home.

(1) GIACOMO PUCCINI has been in good form on the turf and loves this trip. Seldom out of the money.

(4) LADY CATHERINE seems best over shorter but has a handy weight and can make it difficult for the more fancied pair.

(3) AUNTY LIZZY is quick and always dangerous.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) OUR EMILY has been dropping in the handicap and is showing signs of her best. She has a handy weight and should make a race of it.

(4) CORNER CRUSADE is not the easiest at the gate but has plenty of pace. She goes well over this course and distance.

(8) SHELL SEEKER makes her Poly debut. She was a smashing winner on debut but then had a long break. She found market support last run.

(7) AISLING has been in good form over further but could improve over this shorter trip.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) RUNAWAY SONG has yet to finish out of the money and has been climbing steadily up the handicap. He goes well over this course and distance with a handy weight.

(4) BABY SHOOZ switches to the Poly. He has been taking on stronger rivals of late and looks to have a bright chance.

(7) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE has a comfortable weight and has stable regular on board. Last two wins have been on the Poly.

(5) CAPTAIN WHO has a handy weight and is not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) DAWNOFANEWDAY is way overdue her second win. She has done well on the Poly and looks to be in the right race.

(1) WINTER’S DESTINY is way better than her last effort. She goes very well over this course and distance and could prove a threat.

(6) BELL JAR loves the Poly and is seldom far back. She ran a cracker at long odds last start.

(7) YOU DESERVE IT has her first run for her new stable. Her last win came on the Poly. She is fit and must go into those quartet bets.

RACE 7 (1,700M)

(4) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA is lightly raced and has plenty of scope for further improvement. He takes to the Poly for the first time and also steps up in trip, but ran a cracker from a wide draw last outing.

(2) LUCKY DANCER has come on at his last two, showing signs of his best form, and with a 4kg claimer up could upset. He is the veteran in the field.

(3) IMMEASURABLE got going just too late when touched of in his Poly debut. He does meet stronger rivals but has the benefit of a 1.5kg claimer.

(1) SUPER SILVER is lightly raced and makes his Poly debut. His best form has been over further but he has also run well against stronger rivals. Not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(8) LIVING WATERS goes very well over the course and distance and has been in good form. But this is not an easy handicap.

(1) HIGH GREEN has come good since changing stables. With a 4kg claimer up, he must have a chance over a preferred course and distance.

There should be very little between High Green, (2) LORD MINVER and (4) BEND THE RULES, who all met last time out. It is a case of taking your pick.

(11) MANDALA EFFECT was a well-beaten second last start but the step up in trip will suit and he has a light weight. One for the quartet players.