De Sousa signals return to HK on Lucky Sweynesse

Jockey Silvestre de Sousa steering Lucky Sweynesse to an easy win in the Class 1 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG - Extending a startling career trajectory with the Class 1 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap triumph at Sha Tin on Sunday, Lucky Sweynesse crowned Silvestre de Sousa’s return to Hong Kong and left trainer Manfred Man to ponder a host of options.

Hong Kong Champion Griffin in 2021/2022 with five wins from seven starts, the New Zealand-bred resumed in superb fashion on the first day of the new Hong Kong racing season.

He trounced his rivals in 1min 08.58sec in the 1,200m race. Fellow four-year-old Campione was second, 31/4 lengths behind and a neck in front of the veteran Duke Wai.

The authoritative nature of Lucky Sweynesse’s victory prompted Man, 65, to contemplate a possible tilt at December’s lucrative Longines Hong Kong International Races.

“I’ll be looking towards all the big races. I think he will get in, no problem. But whether he could win or not is another question,” said Man, who also claimed the HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup with Supreme Win under Zac Purton in 2012.

“He (Lucky Sweynesse) has done better than I expected, because he started (on a rating of 52) and now he’s won a Class 1 race. He won easily and made me feel a little bit surprised. I’m very happy, he’s a little bit more mature now.

“He can handle 1,200m or 1,400m, I need to look at the programme. Everyone keeps asking me where I will go next, but I need time to study the programme.”

Man immediately ruled out the Group 3 Celebration Cup Handicap (1,400m) on Sept 25 and the Group 3 National Day Cup Handicap (1,000m) on Oct 1 for his gelding, who had risen to a mark of 98 before Sunday’s triumph.

Trapped three-wide in an eventful race, Lucky Sweynesse steamed to the front near the 200m mark. He left his rivals in his wake, clocking 22.70sec for his final 400m.

“It was pretty straightforward, but he’s just a big baby. No doubt, he’s an improving horse and he was just a bit awkward and he’s got a lot to learn,” said de Sousa, competing in Hong Kong for the first time since 2019.

Ricky Yiu joined a select band of trainers to saddle 900 or more winners in Hong Kong, when Eternal Bloom landed the Class 4 Ma On Shan Handicap (1,400m) under Vincent Ho.

Purton picked up from where he left off last season with a treble.

Bidding for a sixth Hong Kong jockeys’ championship, he scored with This Is Charisma, Strive For Glory and Oriental Smoke. - HKJC