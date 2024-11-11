Dean is back on the list in Ipoh

A view of Brian Dean's new yard in Ipoh comprising 25 boxes, including 12 that are air-conditioned. Dean is hoping to fill his barn with 10 to 15 horses for a start.

At one of his recent visits at Kranji before the closure on Oct 5, Brian Dean reconnected with his former racehorse Thebuzzdownunder, who won three races for him, and then became one of the clerks of the course horses at Kranji.

An old familiar name will pop back up on the Malaysian race cards very soon – Brian Dean, even if some may feel he had never left.

The Australian trainer has often been seen around Kranji since he ended a 12-year-long Singapore-based career in March 2016, but as a racegoer.

He also did take up a shortlived but successful stint in Seoul in South Korea in 2016-2017, during which he trained 28 winners from 150 starters.

But it will be the first time the name “B Dean” will reappear as a trainer on the Malayan Racing Association (MRA) circuit since 2016. The 438th and last winner Dean saddled in this jurisdiction was Flying Shadow at Kranji on March 11, 2016.

The long time off was not by design, though. He never wanted to retire that early, even if he could have just switched to a rustic life as a full-time farmer on his Bendigo homestead.

Dean had all along been eyeing a comeback to his old hunting ground, but his application for boxes was knocked back.

At 66, most would have given up, but his determination was finally rewarded in August 2023 when he got the nod for a new trainer’s licence from the MRA and boxes at the Perak Turf Club back.

But his patience was tested further with his Malaysian work permit taking another 15 months before it was finally approved last week.

“I was in America on holidays when I got the licence and I actually got my boxes in Ipoh the next day,” said Dean.

“I thought that was quick, but it was the work permit that’s taken a long time to come through.

“It’s all good now, though. I flew in from Australia on Nov 1, to get set up and settle in, like looking for an apartment.

“The boxes themselves are ready and fully renovated, all 25 of them, including 12 air-conditioned. Nigel Landers and John McGillivray used to train from there.

“I just have to turn the power on, and get some horses in.”

Dean, who will be joined by his wife Wendy in December, always knew horses would not be a turnkey situation, but was confident his first starters could hit the ground running as early as the end of November.

“I told owners who wanted to support me to wait till I get the work permit before they send horses over,” he said.

“Most of my owners are from Melbourne, like John Hymet who raced Science Fiction with me. It’s the horse who gave me my 400th winner at Kranji.

“I also have some of my old Singaporean owners on standby, but for a start, I have horses who are already here with other trainers.

“The transfer won’t take long and as they’re already in work, they can start by the end of this month. I should be able to kick off with around 10 to 15 horses.”

The former jockey is recruiting staff locally, but is counting on at least one familiar rider from his Kranji days.

“Zawari (Sazali) wants to join me, but as my work permit wasn’t ready, I didn’t want him to wait forever. So I told him to go to China (Conghua) to work as a track rider first,” said Dean of his former apprentice jockey.

“But now that I can start, he will try and get back in. In the meantime, I will use the local riders available.”

Dean insists that Ipoh was not a pick “on the rebound” after the Singapore option was stuck off.

“I successfully applied for a licence in Singapore twice, but never got boxes after the six months we’re given to secure them,” he explained.

“The second time round, before the six months ran out, I decided to apply for boxes in Ipoh instead, and it’s paid off.

“I’ve actually been here before, back in 1994 after I stopped riding. I stayed for a couple of years, riding work for PK (Poh Keong) Leong.

“Perak Turf Club are doing things to go ahead. They will increase stakes money next year.

“Just the week before, the Coronation Cup stakes money went up, and they had a Singapore Pools race.

“That’s why I have been able to get owners to come on board. Things are looking up here.”

manyan@sph.com.sg