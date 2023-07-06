Debry up to first Cavalry charge

Cavalry, then known as Tutukaka (Michael Cahill), claiming the Listed Tatts Stakes (1,830m) at Eagle Farm on June 26, 2021. PHOTO: MICHAEL MCINALLY/SPORTSPIX

Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 race (1,400m) will give trainer Michael Clements precious pointers about much-hyped New Zealand import Cavalry.

The 2020 Singapore champion trainer hopes the Kranji debut will let him know whether the Taupo Cup winner (when known as Tutukaka) and half-brother to New Zealand champion mare Melody Belle can back up in a fortnight’s time towards a more important assignment.

But Clements hastens to add that the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23 is not the be-all and end-all of the King Power Stable’s latest high-profile import.

The Thai outfit does have the financial muscle to target the bigger prizes in Singapore, like they did with Minister in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile in 2021.

But, in Cavalry’s case, Clements said the Derby happened to be within striking distance when the well-travelled three-time winner by Tavistock landed in Singapore in April – and is also four.

Even if he misses out on the last leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, more lofty options are available down the road – at least, in the next 15 months before Singapore racing bows out for good.

“The Derby was only part of his programme. He will also go for races like the Raffles Cup, Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the Singapore Gold Cup,” said Clements.

Goal posts can be moved, but the Derby was clearly one of them when Cavalry was purchased from trainer Tony Pike shortly after his last New Zealand race in February.

“He only arrived in April. We didn’t have much time with him,” said Clements, who has booked Daniel Moor for Cavalry’s first outing.

“As it was a short prep to the Derby, we kept him in full work in New Zealand. He trialled the same week he got on the plane. We tried to keep the same fitness in him when he came out of quarantine.”

Conventional wisdom would have the second leg, last Saturday’s Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) as an ideal launchpad.

But Clements gave it a wide berth, which may suggest that the camp is not hell-bent on the Derby.

To the Zimbabwe-born handler, no matter how tempting a race, it is better to sit it out if still undercooked, rather than risk it – and crash and burn later.

“The Stewards’ Cup was an option, but it’s over the mile. We thought between a 1,400m blowout and 1,600m first-up, it would be better to go for 1,400m,” he reasoned.

“To be honest, it was a rushed prep to the Derby. I’m not sure when he last ran in New Zealand, probably a couple of months before he got here.

“So, he does not really have the race fitness, but he does have the trial fitness. Still, I’d say he’s not terribly unfit.”

The stable saddles three other runners in the race – Karisto, Vittoria Perfetta and Fighter – but, with 95 starts and 12 wins between them, the unknowns are fewer for them.

“Karisto is back from an injury and ran a nice race first-up. He was probably outclassed and is more of a Class 4 horse,” said Clements.

“The distance is a bit short for the other two, they are best over the mile. They are also more effective in Class 4.”

Of the quartet, it is still Cavalry’s effectiveness that will come under the greatest scrutiny.

Clements may not be pitching the Derby – a race he won in 2020 with Top Knight – as a priority, but it is still hard to ignore the “you turn four only once” mantra.

Failing which, the yard still has Istataba as their flag-bearer, despite the Argentinian-bred’s sixth place in the Stewards’ Cup.

“She had no luck in the running in the Stewards’ Cup,” he said.

“She was in an okay position but she was trapped on the rails in the straight. She was held up for a run.

“She had a lot of horses around her, she had nowhere to go. She lost her momentum; when the runs came, she was one-paced.

“Things just didn’t go her way. She’s still on course for the Derby.”

A third four-year-old prospect was Pacific Bao Bei, but the Irish-bred son of Sea The Stars was ruled out after bleeding in his last start on May 27.