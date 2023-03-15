Debut runner-up Esther is set to go one better

Race 1 (1,000m)

(13) ESTHER looked an unlucky loser when only narrowly beaten. Likely to be smarter this time, she should go one better.

(1) HUNDREDFIFTHAVENUE is battling to win a race but has made the trip from Cape Town, so deserves respect and should be right there at the finish.

(2) REGGIES GIRL does seem better than her last run and should do better this time.

(6) MAGENTA is also clearly better than her last run would suggest and was threatening to win a race before that previous failure.

(4) TIDE IS HIGH should be suited to this shorter distance and can earn some money.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(12) BACK FOR MORE showed signs of inexperience on debut and should be a lot smarter this time. She is definitely the one to beat. Trainer Gavin Smith has been farming these juvenile events all season, so keep an eye on (1) BOB LEE SWAGGER, (2) BRIDGERTON, (8) QUESTOR and (11) WAZ WOUTER.

(5) GLOBAL BANKER also represents his yard and this colt was not disgraced on debut, and should run well once again.

Keep an eye on the betting for another newcomer, in the form of (10) SINGLE FILE who is a Canford Cliffs colt.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) LAW COURT made a much-improved effort last time. He makes his local debut and could go one better but there are a few others who are open to improvement.

(2) BOURNEMOUTH, in particular. Trainer Alan Greeff should have a good meeting and this Canford Cliffs gelding looks likely to improve under his care.

(4) UNCLE GEORGE has run well enough in his last two starts to hold a winning chance.

(10) FIERY CLIFFS did not show much on the Polytrack last time but could improve back on the turf and could be the surprise package.

Race 4 (1,600m)

It could be more competitive than the official merit ratings would have you believe.

(5) TARANTINO is back in form. Can finish off a hat-trick of wins.

(1) MOUNT ANDERSON comes after a good win last time. He beat a number of these rivals that day but the runners in this race tend to take turns beating one another.

(4) BOLD RESOLVE is clearly better than his last run. He may not have liked the soft going that day.

(2) FERRARI ICE has been very good all season and is course-and-distance suited.

(7) BUSH TRACKER was not far behind them last time and has a winning chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

There is every reason to believe (1) HAZY CRAZY NIGHT ran better than her official rating in both of her last two starts. Blinkers have worked a trick with her and she could be ready to strike again.

(2) VIHZOE’S MAGIC did not put in her best last week and may be better on the Polytrack.

(4) ALASKAN FATE is a course-and-distance winner. May pop up.

(5) MAGIC INSPIRATION was not disgraced when fourth last time out. Making her local debut.

(6) SILVER SLIPPERS and (7) SILVERY BLUE have fair recent form and are not out of it.