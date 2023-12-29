Debut winner comes back after 412 days

Foxship (Manoel Nunes) at his debut win in an Open Maiden race (1,100m) on Nov 13, 2022. Unsighted since, the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained galloper makes his racing comeback in the last race of the 2023 season on Dec 30.

The crown was already surrendered on Dec 17, but that does not mean Tim Fitzsimmons has given up on winning more races for 2023.

He even flew back from his Melbourne vacation on Dec 29 to be back in time for that last chance to pad up his score of 55 winners.

The 2022 Singapore champion trainer put up a gallant title defence throughout the present season, but could not thwart challenger Jason Ong’s superior firepower, especially in the lower divisions towards the last two or three months.

With 12 runners entered in eight of the 12 races at the last Kranji race day on Dec 30, the Australian cannot bridge the 11-win gap any more.

He can still whittle down the margin with his best bullets seemingly saved for the last few races.

Straight-four chaser Lightning Strike (Race 10) and last-start winner Eruption (Race 11) can certainly take his haul closer to his premiership-winning score of 65.

But the last roll of the dice throws up even more intrigue. Foxship won on debut on Nov 13, 2022, but vanished before resurfacing in the very last race of Singapore racing’s penultimate season.

Fitzsimmons said ring-rustiness would be the main hurdle to the Rommel five-year-old picking up where he left off 412 days later.

“He’s just taken time after a couple of setbacks. He’s forward enough but will obviously improve after being out for so long,” he said.

Patience played a big part to the successful return, which had to be reset more than once.

In June, he popped up in a trial where he ran second, but quickly retreated into his shell.

Fitzsimmons was glad it is all systems go now.

“He has been coming along nicely in his trials. Vlad has been doing a lot of work with him, but he can’t ride him tomorrow as he couldn’t make the weight (55kg),” he said.

With the current riding ranks thin on the ground, Fitzsimmons had to even resort to calling a jockey back from his holidays.

Lightweight jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim was on a Christmas family break, but was soon slipping back into his boots after the phone rang.

“When Timmy asked me if I was riding on Dec 30, I said I wasn’t. But he said he might have a good ride for me, Eruption,” said the Malaysian hoop.

“When he later confirmed he was running, it came with another good ride, Foxship, and two more, Mister Dynamo and The Star.

“Suddenly, I had two very good rides. I thought I might as well accept and come back.

“Once I informed the other trainers I was riding, I soon got other rides, two from Jerome Tan and two from Stephen Gray.

“It wasn’t too hard to get rides as many jockeys are out on holiday or suspended at the moment.”

A’Isisuhairi said he did not ride Foxship in trackwork, but liked what he saw on video.

“I was meant to ride Foxship in a barrier trial last week (Dec 19), but I had already planned to go to my hometown in Kelantan,” he said.

“I saw the trial and he looks like a promising horse. He’s also got a nice draw (five) tomorrow.”

With his 2023 goal exceeded, the 2020 champion local jockey said any more winners were a bonus.

“My target for the year was 25 winners, I’m on 30,” he said.

“A few more would be the best wrap on the last day of the season.”

