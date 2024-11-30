Dec 1 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Danny Shum's Shanghai Style (Alfred Chan) winning The Li Cup on July 6. He is on the quick back-up but can take out Race 4 at Sha Tin on Dec 1.

Race 1 (1,650m)

1 Yoda’s Choice drops into Class 5 and gives Frenchman Alexis Pouchin a good opportunity on his first short-term contract ride.

9 Joyful Champion is edging closer to another win, following two consecutive third-placed finishes.

5 Precision Goal returned to form last start with a solid on-pace effort, finishing second. He seems to map perfectly under Zac Purton.

4 Verbier, the pick of Caspar Fownes’ two runners, boasts the stronger form and benefits from a favourable draw in barrier 3 with Hugh Bowman booked to ride.

Race 2 (1,200m)

3 Cheerful World ran third in a competitive race last start and a solid trial since. Barrier 1 helps.

2 Super Legends endured a tough trip from a wide draw last time but finished strongly, only fading late. Drawn tricky again in gate 10, but he is a key chance in a weaker field.

9 Island Buddy resumes for his second career start. With barrier 2 and trainer Cody Mo in good form, he can make an impact.

11 Lucky Man was better than it appears at his last start, hitting the line well after being taken back in the early stages.

Race 3 (1,200m)

5 Vulcanus had excuses last start from barrier 10 and up in trip but was not far off in fifth. Dropping back in distance suits, and from barrier 2, he will go close.

4 Strive For Glory has three of his four wins in this class. However, barrier 1 could work against him if he gets boxed in midfield or worse.

8 High Rise Power ruined his chances with a slow start last time, but his earlier form suggested he was nearing a breakthrough.

3 Sonic Boom will need some luck from barrier 10, though his strong form at this level makes him a solid winning chance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

3 Shanghai Style has drawn poorly in barrier 12 but remains primed to win. Ran back-to-back seconds and is on a seven-day back-up.

1 One For All is a strong winning chance, dropping back into Class 4, where he is a four-time winner. From barrier 2, he will roll forward as he likes to do, even if he may face early and mid-race pressure.

8 Ka Ying Warrior garnered strong betting support last season, running well despite not finding the winner’s circle. One to follow.

4 Sunny Darling returns to the all-weather, where he scored two runs back. He followed up with an on-pace effort at Happy Valley.

Race 5 (1,000m)

4 Ka Ying Victory returns to racing after disappointing as a beaten favourite in July, when he had valid excuses due to blood in the trachea. His trials since have been encouraging, and he finds himself in a winnable race first-up. He is the one to beat.

1 Baby Crystal gets favourable conditions dropping back in grade, where he was twice runner-up to Ka Ying Victory.

5 Stellar Express has underperformed recently but is capable of bouncing back in a race of this calibre to finish in the money.

2 Alpha One has been lacklustre in two runs since a win three starts back, but could hold on for a place if not subjected to excessive early pressure.

Race 6 (1,800m)

14 Soaring Bronco is an appealing betting prospect after being well supported in recent runs and delivering respectable performances without breaking through. The all-weather surface could bring out his best, making him a solid each-way chance in an open contest.

8 Reliable Profit has hit career-best form and aims for a hat-trick, though barrier 13 is a query.

10 Never Peter Out maps ideally from barrier 1, and his recent form, featuring a win and a strong third, bolsters his credentials.

6 Forever Folks should enjoy a favourable run from his low draw, and his strong record on the all-weather enhances his chances.

Race 7 (1,200m)

5 Raging Blizzard debuts on the all-weather but has consistently trialled well on the surface, suggesting he will thrive on it.

7 Capital Delight found himself unsuited to on-pace tactics in a fast 1,650m turf race last time. A return to the all-weather and a drop in trip will bolster his chances.

4 Bundle Of Charm has every chance of bouncing back as he revisits a course and distance where he holds a perfect two-from-two record.

12 Sing Dragon steps back to his proven track and distance for the first time since May. While his Class 2 record appears modest, he has finished close in several runs.

Race 8 (1,650m)

5 Talents Ambition was well backed last start, finishing two lengths back in fifth, but he can rebound here at more appealing odds.

6 Fighting Machine has been performing well despite wide draws and can position closer from barrier 4, improving his chances for a maiden win in this class on his third attempt.

4 Perfect Team settled unexpectedly on the speed last start, fading late into fourth. He is nearing another victory and will have James McDonald aboard.

8 Must Go is untried at this trip but is appealing on the quick back-up after a strong second-placed finish.

Race 9 (1,400m)

8 He Was You finished three lengths back in 10th on debut. This is a highly competitive field, but he appears to have ability and will relish the extra 200m second-up.

6 Dragon Joy is poised for a breakthrough, with a tongue-tie on and barrier 4 providing a solid platform for Bowman to deliver.

5 Master Of All is a model of consistency, winning a third time gamely last start, and he has every chance from barrier 2.

4 Fashion Legend has flourished since joining David Eustace’s stable. After a close third last start, he has turned in a strong trial win, and barrier 1 boosts his chances.

Race 10 (1,400m)

3 My Wish is an improving four-year-old, and the form from his last-start win holds up well with Sky Trust winning last week after finishing runner-up to him.

4 Steps Ahead is making strides in the handicap, and he, along with My Wish, appears to have a clear edge over their opposition.

8 Geneva steps into Class 3 after consecutive wins in Class 4 and attempts 1,400m for the second time. He is a horse on the up.

2 Huge Wave can improve with a smoother trip after being caught wide. He will run on late against an on-pace dominated race.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club