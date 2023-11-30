Dec 1 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) RAPTOR ISLAND was not disgraced when taking on winners last time and can bounce back to maiden company with a win.

(2) SWISS WALT has been good without winning so far and should fight out the finish once again.

(1) GOOSEBUMPS did not show much on local debut but could improve with a return to the Polytrack.

(3) POMPEI WARNING has changed trainers and is trying the Polytrack, so deserves respect.

(5) THE BUSINESS showed improvement last time and could earn some money.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) REACH FORTHE STARS only found one better on local debut and looks the right one for this race.

(2) MIRACULOUS MAN is unreliable but is capable of contesting the finish.

(3) US OPEN is battling to win a race but could play a minor role once again.

(4) BIG FIVE was a bitter disappointment last time but is capable of earning some money. Not without ability.

(5) MAKHACHEV makes his local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) GIDEON’S DAUGHTER seems a tough ride. She was unlucky not to win her penultimate start and the returning Greg Cheyne may do the job for trainer Alan Greeff.

(2) KITTY MO has been unreliable but could earn some money.

(3) NAIROBI lacks a finishing effort but will be competitive.

(6) MISS TUCKER is in good form and is not out of it.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) FAIRY KNIGHT has been a bit unlucky of late. He has been narrowly beaten in three of his last four starts and deserves a change of luck and a winning turn. Richard Fourie can make it happen.

(2) EMPIRE BLUE showed us what he is capable of with a wide-margin victory last time and seems to have improved.

(4) LEGAL THRILLER won well last time and could be a lot better than rated.

(5) ABOUND has been a disappointment of late but could like this longer distance.

(9) IDITA was a disappointment last time but that run is probably best forgotten.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(2) TREASURE HUNT ran well on local debut but tries the Polytrack for the first time.

(3) OPERA SWING has struck a purple patch with two nice wins and can complete the hat-trick.

(4) PUBLIC BENEFIT was not disgraced when third last time and should fight out the finish.

(5) OFFICIAL SECRET quickened up nicely when winning her penultimate start and only found one better last time. She has a chance.

Race 6 (2,200m)

(3) GREAT AFFAIR disappointed last time on the turf but was a nice winner on this surface before that.

(2) JASPERO picked up a rare win on turf last time out and is very consistent on the Polytrack.

(5) MOHANDAS was not disgraced in his first run after winning a maiden race and could contest the finish again.

(8) ST CLOUD is improving and clearly not out of it, especially with Fourie in the saddle. He will need to be alert at the start as he has to contend with an awkward alley.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) GOLDEN PACIFIC was never really in doubt when scoring last time. She keeps thrashing the handicapper and can score again.

(3) CHERE FOR ME is probably at best on the turf but would not be a surprise winner.

(4) BONNAROO returned to form last time and should be a threat.

(6) BAUBLES AND BEADS, who won narrowly last time, can contest the finish.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(2) CLAP OF THUNDER quickened really nicely when winning his penultimate start. He will need a decent early pace to score.

(5) PATH OF CHOICE was an unlucky loser last time. Strong claims.

(1) WIND SOCK likes this surface and can contest the finish.

(3) UBISIKA won well on local debut and could have more to offer.