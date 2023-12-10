Dec 10 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(11) AMBER ROCK returns from a lengthy layoff. On the form of her close-up debut second to Grade 1 winner Lucky Lad, she could be hard to beat.

(8) NILE THE BOSS and (1) NIGHT VIGIL have the form and experience of racing in the Cape to pose a threat, which could also be said of (16) LOOK FORWARD.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(7) PRANKSTER ran well enough on her Cape introduction to warrant respect.

However, stablemate (11) STARS IN HEAVEN could fare better back over a sprint distance.

(5) GUARDING THE WALL, (6) SALUTE THE FLAG and (15) IN THE BAG are all better than their latest outings suggest.

(8) TAMBOURINE MAN and (12) OTIS THE BRAVE have claims, too, and should be involved if confirming recent improvement.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(13) KWITE A KING improved with blinkers to finish second over this trip last time, But he is 3.5kg worse off with (4) FRENCH TRIP, who was making his debut, and can turn the tables.

(1) GREENLAND is ideally positioned in gate No. 1 and in form. Can fight for victory.

(7) MYSTERY CACHE and (9) NOCTURNAL FLIGHT have shown enough, while both (10) SILVER PLATTER and (11) CONTINENTALEXPRESS ought to improve with the benefit of one run under their belts.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(12) CARRIACOU stayed on to run second last time in just his second outing over this trip.

(4) PROMETTERE is better off at the weights with (10) POMODORO’S JET, who should stay competitive despite a three-point penalty.

(3) CHEEKY LADDIE and (11) BLACKBERRY MALT caught the eye last time over shorter trips.

(7) RAPIDASH is the pick of a competitive Justin Snaith quartet.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) WILLIE JOHN beat (9) CALL TO UNITE, who won over this trip.

(4) KATSU can go well again.

(8) GENTLEMAN JOE beat (3) AVIGNON and (1) CARAMEL FUDGE.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(8) ENCHANTING CHOICE won over this trip last time and there should be more to come.

Last-start maiden winners (1) SCHOOL POLICY and (2) LOREINA are open to improvement going this distance. Can make their presence felt from inside gates.

However, a bigger threat could come from (4) WINDRUNNER, who is bred to appreciate this sterner test of stamina.

(6) PRICELESS relished going 2,000m by winning last time.

Can confirm that form with (12) WOMAN’S WORLD, who has won over this trip.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) SURJAY has mixed it with the best sprinters around. Would have benefited from an encouraging comeback run recently.

He gets the nod ahead of (14) COUNTDOWN who is weighted to turn the tables on stable companion (10) KING REGENT on these terms.

(6) QUASIFORSURE, (8) MONTIEN and (9) DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE are all versatile sorts capable of making their presence felt too.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(12) NAVAJO DANCER was well backed when making a winning Cape summer introduction and will have more to offer, though will need to improve to be competitive in this line-up.

(1) ALL ABOUT AL, (4) TOUGH TERRAIN and (5) MASKED VIGILANTE all have the form to fight for victory, so they must be included.

(2) RAF’S ROCKET, with headgear fitted, as well as (6) WAR CHARIOT and (7) BOOGIEFIELD, both of whom have been gelded, have scope to improve, so cannot be discounted either.