Dec 12 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (2,000m)

(6) WELL LOVED, having stayed on in his two starts, could enjoy the distance.

He may turn the form around with (1) PIKE PLACE and (5) JUDGEMENT DAY.

The latter finished second on debut over 1,500m. If over his respiratory issues, he could prove hard to beat.

(4) DUKE OF OXFORD is another lightly raced individual who should enjoy a race like this. He was not far off in his third start.

Race 2 (800m)

(7) YOU BRING ME JOY should improve on her debut run but there should be plenty of speed in the race.

(4) RING A LING may be a daughter of Futura but she must be showing good work back home for her to come out this early.

She does have a speedy female line and, with Richard Fourie up for Sean Tarry, could be the one.

(6) SHE’S A MIRACLE should also get speed from her dam.

(2) IT’S HER WAY and (3) KINDRED HEART should show good pace and need to be closely watched.

Race 3 (800m)

(1) ADDRESS THE NATION is a One World colt out of a 10-time winning mare and must be closely watched.

But (4) GUERILLA WARFARE and (3) FIRE ATTACK turned in promising debuts and could fight it out.

The former showed good pace throughout and could be hard to catch in this smaller field.

The latter ran on well after jumping slowly. He could have finished closer but should have better luck this time.

(2) ALCARAZ had things go wrong on debut and could improve markedly.

Race 4 (1,600m)

If (12) ROSSORE FINALE does not prove in need of the run, he could be hard to peg back third-up. He showed promise earlier and will have matured.

(14) STORM BRASCO was eye-catching in his second start. He chimed in late to finish third and could be looking for this longer distance.

(3) FEEL ALL RIGHT finished ahead of him when running his best race. He should strip fitter but has drawn wide and will need a bit of luck. Still, he rates a serious contender.

(10) FORCE DE DIEU was gelded after a disappointing last effort. He may turn up a better proposition this time.

Race 5 (1,600m)

The market could be the best guide for newcomers (14) SUKHUMVIT and (12) MARIESKOP. Both are well bred.

(10) BEATING WINGS came in for support on debut and turned in a decent effort. She can show more.

(13) SILKY JET could make amends after getting beaten as favourite.

The pair have drawn wide, along with the capable (5) DARLING HARBOUR, who did not show from a wide draw last time.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) SAVANNAH STORM could get his head in front again after a brilliant win over top filly Feather Boa. He did, however, have the best barrier last time.

(7) CRIMSON KING has draw No. 1 and after making improvement in his second start from a rest. He could be cherry ripe.

(2) MELECH was not far off in the Charity Mile last time and should have (3) MERIDIUS beaten on that. He has strong form and needs to be taken seriously.

(9) TULIP TREE ran a cracker in a sprint and, having matured, could get the job done.

Race 7 (2,850m)

(1) FLYING BULL won a four-horse contest last time but the form was franked by Rule Book, who then easily beat (2) BATTLEGROUND and (7) INDIAN WAR DANCE.

He was not far off Betway Summer Cup-placed Zeus in an earlier race.

(4) ABSOLUTE VALUE was narrowly beaten by subsequent Gold Bowl winner Breeze Over in his penultimate start and then won a nice race last time.

(3) ARLINGTON ACTION and Battleground have been a tad disappointing but either could suddenly get the race run to suit and come up trumps.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) TAEGAN’S CHAMP could be a good sort. He impressed on debut and should make further progress.

It could get close between (5) CARE TAKER and (4) COMMAND PILOT after both ran creditable races in a much stronger division.

The latter has drawn wide again but should strip fitter and could be dangerous. The former will be looking to go start to finish.

(2) WYZEACT acquitted himself well in a strong sprint last time and, if enjoying the extra distance, should be right there.