Dec 13 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview

A Americ Te Specso (No. 9) is in the right vein of form and should take out Race 9 with champion jockey Zac Purton astride at Happy Valley on Dec 13.

Race 1 (1,000m)

1 Magic Traveller can improve in this grade. The inside draw should afford him every possible chance.

10 Vamos has a suitable gate and Zac Purton up. He is racing well and is always consistent.

11 Double Show has the weight advantage. He is suited at the level and can bounce back.

6 Multimore is the pace influence and should find a forward position. Next in line.

Race 2 (1,650m)

6 Regency Happy Star has been knocking on the door for some time. He gets a top chance with Angus Chung’s 5lb (2.27kg) claim and a nice barrier.

7 Millennium Falcon has the right draw and the services of Karis Teetan. He can mix his form but, with a ground-saving run, should be able to test these.

10 Viva A La can use the positive gate to find the front, which is where he has won from in the past. He will give them something to chase.

1 Cordyceps One is next best.

Race 3 (1,800m)

6 Ready Player One can improve second-up. He has yet to win but has shown capability on several occasions. He draws well and can take the right steps forward.

7 Forever Glorious is competitive in his spot. He is coming to hand with three runs under his belt. Purton hops up and he gets his chance.

12 Splendid Star slots in light and is in the form of his life. He rises in grade but trainer Douglas Whyte has him going very well.

4 Serangoon has ability. He can show something from the inside gate.

Race 4 (1,200m)

3 Togepi caught the eye late last start. He is in the right vein of form and can put his best foot forward. He just needs a touch of luck from the wide alley.

9 Happy Soul put in a forgivable run last start. He is better than that and can show it here.

6 Run Run Timing did well to finish third on debut. Expect improvement, especially with James McDonald taking the reins.

8 Beauty Destiny is hard to get a gauge on with his behaviour. However, he does have a stack of talent.

Race 5 (1,000m)

8 Must Go can improve after his first-up run. He got a little lost down the straight, but going around a bend can spark him up. He should start at good value.

6 Atomic Energy has a suitable draw. He can save ground and make his presence felt, like he usually does.

9 Happy United was a super-strong winner last start. He faces a class rise but appears to have enough talent.

1 Harmony N Blessed has been a money-spinner for his connections, with six wins and eight placings from 30 starts.

Race 6 (1,200m)

3 High Rise Soldier pairs favourably with Vincent Ho, who knows the horse well. He has a suitable draw and is a winner in this grade at the track and trip. The one to beat.

1 Scotch Tycoon bounced back to his best last time. He has a suitable draw and remains in the grade, which is a big plus.

5 Travel Golf should already be a winner. He has gone close so many times and once again gets a super chance. He will be finishing off the race late.

4 Young Life Forever has a suitable draw and McDonald atop. Keep safe.

Race 7 (1,650m)

7 Win Win Fighter has been racing well this season. He is a winner in this grade and the inside gate can afford him every opportunity. The one to beat.

2 Beato has been knocking on the door for some time. McDonald takes the ride and Gate 1 holds him in good stead.

9 Strongest Boy has a decent finish but he will need a solid tempo if he is to steamroll this group. Purton’s pairing is an advantage.

8 Dragon Star can lead again and run this group along. He is consistent and tenacious out in front.

Race 8 (1,650m)

12 Foolish Heart is a nice horse. He is quickly getting used to racing in Hong Kong. His form in three starts reads: 9-5-4. He slots in light, enough to suggest he could easily pinch this contest.

4 Hoss is in sound form. Chances are he will roll forward from Gate 1 and poses a threat in this grade.

5 Tourbillon Prince has his fair share of ability. It is just a matter of him putting it all together. Perhaps he can do this with Purton engaged from an ideal draw.

9 Maldives has scored four times. Respect.

Race 9 (1,200m)

6 A Americ Te Specso is in the right vein of form. He was a strong winner two runs back and gets his shot again from a suitable draw with Purton up.

10 Ace Victory makes his debut. This is a difficult contest but he looks primed to run a huge race. His latest trial was eye-catching.

11 Happy Day slots in light as he rises in grade seeking a hat-trick of wins. He has a stack of class but this is tougher. He will be making ground late.

3 Brave Star is a talent but has the wide draw to overcome.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club