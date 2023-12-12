Dec 13 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(16) RUN TO RIO tried further last run but has shown his best over this course and distance. The horse to beat although drawn wide.

(4) FUTURE SAINT raced greenly on debut but is sure to come on from that effort.

(1) LASHLAROO has also been tried over further at his last two starts but his best form has been over this trip.

(2) GLOBAL ENTITY makes his debut for an in-form stable. One to watch.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(9) THE SHEPHERD is drawn a little wide but he has been making good progress with every outing.

(8) FIRE TONIC has not been far off them of late and goes well over this trip.

(4) TORIX NIGHT found market support last run but was a modest fourth. The shorter trip should suit.

(7) HELSINKI was a little disappointing last start after a promising Poly effort. Chance if he can repeat that showing.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(8) QUANABI ran a cracking race from a wide draw last time. With a better barrier, he must have a strong chance with 4kg-claiming Kobeli Lihaba astride.

(13) CAN’T CATCH ME has a wide draw but was only a neck behind Quanabi when they last met. They meet on similar terms.

(9) SKYTRIX won well on debut but copped a hefty rating for her effort. However, she meets a modest field and can follow up as the extra 400m should suit.

(11) CINNAMON BLUSH also has a wide gate but was a close-up second last time. Can go one better.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(5) KIMBALL O’HARA made a promising debut for his new stable and now has blinkers which could see him make the required improvement.

(2) WYLIE RILEY has been in good form. Can make it two-up from the best draw.

(11) SUNDANCE KID was narrowly beaten by Wylie Riley last time and is now 1.5kg better off in the handicap. But he is drawn wide.

(12) CAPTAIN WHO comes from an in-form stable but the widest draw is of concern.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) INTREPID has been holding form well. With a two-point drop in the handicap and a 4kg apprentice up, he should be more than just competitive.

(6) PURPLE POWAHOUSE can do better than his last effort when ridden by an apprentice. Muzi Yeni takes over and he can go close.

(7) QUIZ MASTER seems best on the Poly but has been consistent of late and the stable is in form.

(3) HAPPY WANDERER is capable of following up if in the mood.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(13) DONQUERARI has been in good form and goes well on this course.

(12) PATRONAGE is never far back and is going over his best trip. Strong chance with a handy weight.

(2) THISISWHATITMEANS has been out of the money only once in seven starts. Each-way chance.

(1) THE GLIDING FISH won well on the Poly last run with a big weight. Up in class but takes a corresponding drop in weight.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(8) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM has been in good form over shorter distances. She is effective over this trip and should run a big race.

(3) FORESHORE has won three out of four starts for her new stable. She could prefer a furlong further, though.

Stable companion (2) LUCKY MISS is never far back. Game winner last time and should contest the finish.

(5) PETIT VERDOT is never far back. Her last win was over further on the Poly.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(3) RODRIGUEZ ran below his best last start despite his light weight. He is course-and-distance suited.

(5) GOLDEN PEACE is lightly raced and has won both starts for his new stable. Progressive sort.

(2) TURBO BOOST improved last run in the soft and is now 4.5kg better off against (6) NELSON BAY, who copped a six-point penalty after his last win.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(8) FLYING THE STAR is back over her best course and distance. She is in good form and has 1.5kg-claimer Rachel Venniker aboard.

(4) VISION OF WILL is in smart form and is going over her best trip.

(12) WAR EMPRESS has a big weight but is in form.

(6) HEREINAFTER is never far back and has been dropping in the handicap.