Dec 14 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) BLUP BLUP was runner-up in both her starts and should be ripe and ready – the one to beat in the Work Riders opener for fillies and mares over 1,000m.

(10) SAHARA DAWN was quietly fancied when unplaced on debut. She comes off a break – look for improvement.

(2) BOSSY BOOTS is starting to show and could get in the mix.

(6) SOMEDAY MAYBE is struggling to crack a win and races before this – watch.

(1) SIGNORA BOMBA and (11) SCARLET RED can get in the mix.

Race 2 (1,000m)

This is not a strong field and (9) GLAWARI will be at peak fitness, so should contest the finish.

(8) VATHOMVLAFFIE, with 4kg off her back, could challenge.

(1) BOB pulled up fatigued last time but should be right there at the finish this time round.

(7) STATESMAN has ability. If problem-free, can make a race of it.

(2) INAFIX ran below form last time and should do better. Others are looking to improve.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(9) MORE THAN ALL was quietly fancied when not disgraced on debut despite having issues. She races in new surroundings after a layoff and any tote support is an indication that she should be right there – watch.

(12) SYLVAN LADY needed her last outing badly and will come on.

(3) LIFE LESSON has form to her credit but runs before this – watch.

(4) DEE DAY is improving and warrants inclusion in the exotics. Watch newcomers.

Race 4 (1,450m)

Difficult to assess.

(10) STORM BRASCO races before this and, if he takes his place, could win it. However, his stable companion (11) LADY GREENSLEEVES, who has proven costly to follow, might just get her act together. Watch the tote.

(7) OKLAHOMA TWISTER flashed up late in his second start and the extra will suit – big runner. Watch the first-timers.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) JET DYNASTY beat (4) YOUCANTHURRY LOVE, (3) SCARLETT PIMPERNEL and (2) TROIS TROIS QUATRE last time and, even though slightly worse off, could have their measure again.

(6) LITTLE PRINCE beat (7) VIVA BRAZIL by just over a length and it could get closer here.

(5) POORLITTLERICHGIRL won well after a long break and could go in again.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) ESQUEVELLE is in form and can complete a hat-trick. However, (4) SIBERIAN STEEL is 2kg better off with her for just over a length and could snatch it.

(5) METEORIC is another looking for a hat-trick and should be respected. The other seven runners can all win on their day.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(5) VIRGINIA BEACH was beaten by (7) WOMAN OF POWER last time but has a pull of 1kg for one length and needed the outing – she could turn it around.

(2) TROPPO VELOCE will be at peak fitness and could challenge.

(3) ROSE FOR TRIPPI is improving and could make the frame.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(4) LAW OF SUCCESS had issues last time and could make amends. (5) HAPPY ANALIA finished 3.45 lengths ahead of (2) MIDNIGHT FUSION but is 7.5kg better off.

(1) INVENTRIX beat (3) WAR QUEEN by nearly two lengths but has a 4kg allowance.

(8) BEADED GOWN never recovered from an awkward start last time but should not be far off on collateral form.

(6) NETTLETON needs to confirm her last run.